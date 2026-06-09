Himachal government clears 42 investment proposals worth Rs 5,877 crore; over 13,000 employment opportunities expected

Shimla [Himachal], June 9 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Government has approved investment proposals of Rs. 5877.01 crore that can generate over 13,000 employment opportunities in the state. The decision was taken in the 32nd Meeting of the State Single Window Clearance & Monitoring Authority (SSWC&MA) held on Tuesday, according to a release.

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The government has approved 42 industrial investment proposals that are expected to generate 13,355 employment opportunities in Himachal Pradesh.

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"The 32nd meeting of the State Single Window Clearance & Monitoring Authority (SSWC&MA) was held here today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu approved 42 industrial investment proposals with a proposed investment of Rs. 5877.01 crore having potential to generate 13355 employment opportunities in the state," the release said.

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As per the release, based on data from the past three years, the industrial investment conversion rate stands at 57 percent, significantly higher than the national average of 32-35 per cent.

It further added that the range of proposals highlights the growing diversification of Himachal Pradesh's industrial base, spanning sectors such as pharmaceuticals, automobiles, textiles, chemicals, electrical and electronics, plastics and packaging, food processing, cosmetics, and steel.

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The Chief Minister emphasized state government's focus to promote labour-intensive industries that can generate maximum employment opportunities for the youth of Himachal Pradesh, and commitment to creating a progressive industrial ecosystem that balances economic growth with environmental sustainability.

He directed the department to notify the new Himachal Pradesh Industrial Policy within the next two months, enabling the state to better compete with neighbouring states.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said Himachal Pradesh is rapidly emerging as an attractive investment destination across multiple sectors especially the defence and pharma. "Through proactive policies, robust infrastructure and efficient single-window clearances, the government was ensuring ease of doing business for investors," he said. (ANI)

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