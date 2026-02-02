Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Wins Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability 2026

Kolkata, India, Oct 14, 2026 - Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd has been declared winner of the prestigious Golden Peacock Award for Sustainability (GPAS) 2026 in Chemical sector, by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India, in recognition of its steadfast commitment to embedding sustainability at the core of its business strategy and operations.

The Golden Peacock Awards are regarded as a global benchmark of corporate excellence. The awards draw around 1,000 applications each year. Entries are evaluated by

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independent assessors through a rigorous, multi-stage process, and the final selection is made by an eminent jury. Out of 456 nominations received this year,

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197 organisations were shortlisted, and Himadri's performance surpassed the

benchmark required to qualify for this prestigious honour. The award will be presented at the Golden Peacock Awards Presentation Ceremony during IOD India’s 2026 Annual London Global Convention on Corporate Governance & Sustainability on, November 18, 2026 in London.

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Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd said: "We are honoured to receive this recognition. For us, sustainability is not a standalone initiative but a guiding principle that shapes how we create value, manage risk and serve our stakeholders. This award reflects the dedication of our teams and reinforces our resolve to build a resilient, responsible and future-ready enterprise."

Himadri's integrated approach to sustainability, supported by strong governance, transparent

disclosures and a continued focus on responsible innovation, has been central to this achievement. The recognition further strengthens the company's resolve to uphold the highest standards of environmental stewardship, social responsibility and ethical conduct as it advances its long-term growth journey.

About Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is a global speciality solutions powerhouse that has evolved from its carbon chemistry roots into a science-led enterprise driven by innovation, application diversity, and resilient earnings. The company delivers high-performance, value-added solutions across a wide range of industries, including lithium-

ion batteries, electric mobility, paints, plastics, tyres, technical rubber goods, aluminium, graphite electrodes, agrochemicals, defence, and construction chemicals, with its products trusted across 61 countries.

Himadri's diversified portfolio includes advanced battery materials, speciality carbon black, coal tar pitch, refined naphthalene, SNF & PCE, speciality oils, and clean power solutions. As one of India's early pioneers in lithium-ion battery materials, the Company continues to strengthen its capabilities across the battery value chain through continuous research, technology development, and product innovation.

At Himadri, the focus extends beyond manufacturing to designing customised solutions aligned with evolving customer and industry requirements. Backed by strong R&D capabilities and a customer-centric approach, Himadri's product-plus model has positioned itself as an integrated solutions partner, building enduring relationships across future-oriented industries globally.

Sustainability remains central to Himadri's long-term strategy. The Company operates eight zero-liquid-discharge manufacturing facilities and meets 100% of its electrical energy requirements through in-house clean power generation. With a strong emphasis on operational excellence, technological sophistication, environmental responsibility, and human capital, Himadri continues to pursue transformative growth anchored in scale, scope, sophistication, and sustainability.

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