Himadrish Suwan Conferred Global Public Diplomacy Honour

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New Delhi [India], March 26: Chairman of the Confederation of Young Leaders of India Mr. Himadrish Suwan, who also serves as Hon'ble Member of the Supreme Advisory Council of the World Peoples Assembly, delivered the key plenary address at the World Public Assembly Summit - India International Edition held in New Delhi on 25 March 2026.

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The Summit, convened under the theme "New World: India in the Architecture of a Shared Future", brought together distinguished leaders from government, international organizations, diplomatic missions, academia, business, media, and civil society from across the world. Mr. Suwan participated at the kind invitation of H.E. Mrs. Svetlana Smirnova, Chairman of the General Council of the World Peoples Assembly. He had previously represented India at the main edition of the Summit held in Moscow, Russian Federation last year.

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In his keynote plenary remarks, Mr. Suwan highlighted India's growing role in shaping a cooperative and inclusive global order. Echoing the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, he reiterated that "today's era is not an era of war," emphasizing the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and youth-led collaboration in advancing global peace. He also acknowledged the Prime Minister's leadership as a guiding force in fostering international harmony and multilateral engagement.

In a significant recognition of his contributions, Mr. Suwan was conferred the prestigious World Public Diplomacy Award 2026, a rare global honour endorsed by the World Public Assembly. The award recognizes his decade-long service to public diplomacy and his sustained efforts toward promoting global peace and cooperation. Selected through a rigorous international nomination process spanning over 120 countries, Mr. Suwan received the highest number of global votes.

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The Summit's deliberations are expected to culminate in the Delhi Declaration, which will contribute to shaping the global agenda for the upcoming Second World Public Summit, reinforcing collective commitments toward a shared and sustainable future.

The World Peoples Assembly, an influential international platform dedicated to fostering dialogue among nations, civil societies, and thought leaders, has emerged as a significant forum for advancing public diplomacy, intercultural understanding, and collaborative global governance. Its summits, held across major global capitals, aim to bridge divides and contribute to a more inclusive and multipolar world order.

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