Himanshu Goel Announces ‘Chapter 9 1835’ as His Next Feature Film After ‘Sundarnagar Ki Sundari’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Following the acclaimed reception of the 2025 feature film Sundarnagar Ki Sundari, Bollywood actor Himanshu Goel is officially set to return to the big screen with his second major Hindi feature, Chapter 9 1835. Produced under the prestigious banner of Chilsag Studios and helmed by Natya Shastra Award-winning filmmaker Sachin Gupta, the project is shaping up to be a compelling patriotic mystery drama combining intense suspense, emotional depth, and high-stakes human narrative.

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The collaboration comes on the heels of the success of Sundarnagar Ki Sundari, where Himanshu’s lead performance earned widespread appreciation from critics, audiences, and trade observers. Speaking on the actor’s journey, director Sachin Gupta reserved special praise for Himanshu, describing him as one of the most dedicated and versatile young actors of his generation. Gupta noted that Himanshu brought remarkable sincerity, emotional depth, and authenticity to his role, traits that significantly contributed to the film’s success and positioned him as a promising talent to watch in mainstream cinema.

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Before making his mark in feature films, Himanshu built a robust and diverse performance portfolio. He earned critical acclaim for his roles in notable short films, including Coach alongside veteran actor Raza Murad, Mahamrityunjay featuring Vidya Malavade, and Pakki Wali Yaari alongside Riva Arora. These projects, paired with his work across popular music videos, demonstrated his remarkable range in handling complex character arcs, intense conflicts, and grounded storytelling.

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Despite his expanding cinematic trajectory, Himanshu attributes his artistic strength to his extensive work on stage.

"Theatre teaches an actor honesty, discipline, and patience. Whatever success I have received in my career today is because of theatre. Performing live in front of an audience keeps you grounded and constantly pushes you to improve," shared Himanshu Goel. "Even as I take on larger cinematic projects like Chapter 9 1835, theatre remains an essential part of my creative identity and continues to sharpen my understanding of performance." With production on Chapter 9 1835 progressing under Chilsag Studios, the patriotic mystery thriller has generated substantial anticipation among industry insiders and film enthusiasts eager for content-driven, meaningful cinema. Further details regarding the supporting cast, teaser release, and nationwide theatrical launch dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

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