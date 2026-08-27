Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], August 27 (ANI): Hindalco Industries has commissioned India's first Superfine Precipitated Aluminium Trihydrate (PPT ATH) manufacturing plant in Belagavi, Karnataka, with an annual capacity of 30,000 tonnes, strengthening domestic production of the specialty material used in fire-safe electrical and infrastructure applications.

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In an exchange filing, the company said the new facility is designed to meet almost the entire domestic demand for safer cables from the wire and cable industry, while its capacity can be expanded to 60,000 tonnes in phases as the domestic market grows.

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PPT ATH is a high-value, halogen-free flame-retardant material used in halogen-free flame-retardant cables, polymer insulators, thermal insulation, composites and paints. In cables, it helps suppress flame spread and smoke generation without releasing halogen acid gases, the company said.

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The plant's commissioning comes as demand for such materials grows with stricter fire-safety standards, rising adoption of electric vehicles and infrastructure, and a shift towards sustainable, high-performance materials, according to Hindalco.

"The commissioning of our Superfine precipitated hydrate plant in Belagavi will further strengthen our leadership position, and enhance our high-value specialty alumina portfolio in India," Hindalco Managing Director Satish Pai said.

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He said the investment reflects the company's focus on "creating value, moving up the value chain and delivering advanced solutions" for customers in India and global markets.

Saurabh Khedekar, CEO, Alumina Business, Hindalco Industries, said the facility would help strengthen domestic capability and reduce import dependence.

"As India's first manufacturer of Superfine Precipitated Hydrate, we are proud to offer an indigenous, world-class solution that strengthens self-reliance, reduces import dependence and supports the evolving needs of the wire and cable industry," Khedekar said.

The facility has been developed using technology and research and development undertaken in-house, with automated controls for critical processes and an integrated manufacturing system aimed at maintaining feedstock quality and product consistency.

The plant is also powered entirely by renewable energy from biomass, solar and wind sources. Hindalco said this makes the facility the world's only specialty alumina plant to operate entirely on renewable energy.

The company said the new capacity will support the development of advanced materials for next-generation fire-safe electrical and mobility applications, while the planned phased expansion will allow production to increase with domestic market growth. (ANI)

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