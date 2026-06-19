DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Hindalco says e-waste recycling will support India's critical minerals and rare earth recovery efforts

Hindalco says e-waste recycling will support India's critical minerals and rare earth recovery efforts

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:18 PM Jun 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Recycling of end-of-life e-waste and printed circuit boards can support India's efforts to recover critical minerals and rare earth elements, as the company expands its circular economy initiatives and recycling capabilities, said Vaishali Surawar, Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) at Hindalco Industries.

Advertisement

"This end-of-life e-waste or printed circuit board recycling is going to help us in recovering some of the rare earths, and Hindalco will be using it for the benefit of the country," Surawar told ANI on the sidelines of the CII GreenCo 15th National Summit.

Advertisement

Surawar said the company has commissioned an e-waste recycling facility at Pakhajan near Dahej, which will focus on processing printed circuit boards and recovering valuable materials from electronic waste.

Advertisement

"Here we are going to collect all the e-waste, focus on printed circuit boards, and we are going to process it with a seven-stage detoxification process and recovery. Mainly copper, along with that rare earth and special metals," she said.

According to Surawar, the initiative is part of Hindalco's broader sustainability strategy and aligns with efforts to promote resource efficiency, recycling and circular economy practices.

Advertisement

She said the CII GreenCo framework brings together companies committed to sustainability and provides a platform for sharing best practices across areas such as water management, waste reduction and emissions control.

Highlighting the company's recycling initiatives, Surawar said Hindalco commissioned two major recycling-focused capital expenditure projects during the last financial year. One of the projects is aimed at collecting end-of-life aluminium scrap and integrating it back into the manufacturing value chain.

She said Hindalco has also introduced recycled aluminium products that utilise end-of-life aluminium scrap as a raw material.

Surawar noted that Novelis, Hindalco's wholly owned subsidiary, is the world's largest aluminium recycler and currently recycles around 64 per cent of end-of-life aluminium scrap.

Speaking about mining operations, she said Hindalco follows a sustainable mining charter built around seven thematic areas, including waste recycling and reuse, water positivity, emissions management, fuel efficiency and community development.

"Our mining is going to be absolutely sustainable mining," she said.

Surawar added that Hindalco's Baflimali bauxite mine in Odisha has received Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certification, which recognises performance across environmental, social and governance parameters.

On the importance of metals for India's long-term development, she said aluminium and copper would remain critical for sectors such as infrastructure, railways, aerospace and other strategic industries.

"These are the metals which are driving the growth, and they are infinitely recyclable. India is going to grow up to 2047 to become part of the developed nations league. That is where exploration has to continuously go hand in hand with these initiatives of recycling," Surawar said.

She added that Hindalco's standalone aluminium production currently stands at about 1.36 million metric tonnes annually. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts