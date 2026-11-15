Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Hindalco’s Novelis agrees to sell two China units for $265 million

Hindalco’s Novelis agrees to sell two China units for $265 million

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:12 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Hindalco Industries on Sunday said Novelis Inc., its US-based subsidiary, has agreed to sell two Chinese subsidiaries for about USD 265 million. The proposed sale includes the subsidiary that operates Novelis’s automotive aluminium plant in Changzhou, China.

The deal also provides for an additional USD 10 million payment if specified conditions are met. The two subsidiaries together accounted for about 1 per cent of Hindalco’s consolidated net sales in FY26.

Novelis signed the agreement on Saturday to sell Novelis (China) Aluminum Products Co Ltd and Novelis (Shanghai) Aluminum Trading Co Ltd to Shenzhen Hongzhi Industrial Investment Co Ltd and/or one or more of its affiliates, Hindalco said in a stock exchange filing.

“Closing is expected to occur within 12 months of the execution date, subject to regulatory approvals,” Hindalco said.

Advertisement

The two units recorded net sales of Rs 3,319 crore in FY26 and contributed Rs 2,420 crore to Hindalco’s net worth at the end of the financial year, or about 2 per cent of the group’s net worth.

The Changzhou plant makes aluminium sheet for lightweight vehicle structures and body panels. Novelis lists its Zhenjiang operation, which makes products for the aerospace and industrial sectors, under a separate Chinese subsidiary outside the announced sale.

Hindalco said the sale is not a related-party transaction. The filing did not disclose the reason for the sale. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts