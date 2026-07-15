Hindi Poetry Book "Mann Ki Vyati Aur Dil Ki Zubaan" by Rohit Khare Released Worldwide Through Major International Book Retail Platforms

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Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh)/ Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 15: There are countless emotions and thoughts hidden within our hearts and minds that we often feel deeply but fail to express in words. Capturing these unspoken feelings and the beautiful, fleeting moments of life, young author, poet, and artist Rohit Khare has launched his new poetry book. Published by Bookleaf Publishing, "Mann Ki Vyati Aur Dil Ki Zubaan" (The Mind's Agony and the Heart's Voice) is now officially available for readers worldwide.

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The book has successfully scaled international retail networks, securing active listings on global publishing giants like Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Bol.Com (Europe ), Magers & Quinn, YES24 (South Korea) and Ingram, alongside major Indian marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart.

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Spanning across 104 pages, this beautifully crafted book navigates the delicate balance between the mind and the heart. Written in an elegant yet easily accessible language, every poem allows readers to deeply connect with the verses . Immediately following its release on Amazon, the book has started receiving exceptional responses, with readers calling it "Deeply heart-touching"and "A story of every heart".

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A Multi-Talented Artist, Songwriter & Performer

Originally hailing from Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) and an alumnus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (Indore) with an MBA degree, Rohit Khare is a man of multi-faceted talents. He discovered his passion for writing poetry during his college days. Beyond being a poet, Rohit is an accomplished songwriter, rapper, and singer who performs his own original songs, soulful bhajans, and high-energy rap tracks. He was featured among the top contestants and "Sliver Button Achiever" in popular television reality shows like "India's Talent Fight" (Season - 7), the 9XM TV Show for Rapping and Doordarshan's "Kismai Kitna Hai Dum". On digital platforms, he connects with his audience under his popular artistic moniker, "THEBLACKFOREST TIME".

What Makes This Book Special?

Speaking about his debut book, author Rohit Khare shares, "This book is dedicated to the inner voice of our heart and mind--things we experience every single day but can never explain to anyone else. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I channeled my focus back toward this passion. I believe that every reader will find a piece of their own story hidden within these verses."

The book is proving to be a perfect read not just for traditional Hindi literature enthusiasts, but also for the youth who resonate with modern poetry and emotional verses. Available in a premium paperback format on Amazon for ₹350, it is rapidly climbing up the preference list of poetry lovers across the country.

Book Information

Book Title: Mann Ki Vyati Aur Dil Ki Zubaan

Author: Rohit Khare

Publisher: Bookleaf Publishing

Language: Hindi

Format: Paperback

Pages: 104

Availability

The book is available through the following platforms:

Bookleaf Publisher - https://store.bookleafpub.com/products/9789375431091

Amazon India - https://amazon.in/dp/9375431096

Barnes & Noble - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/9789375431091

Flipkart

Ingram Content Group

Books-A-Million

Magers & Quinn

bol.com (Europe)

YES24 (South Korea)

Author Dashboard: Connect & Follow Rohit Khare

Discover more poetry, original music, bhajans, rap tracks, and behind-the-scenes content by connecting with the author across his official digital platforms:

YouTube: Theblackforest Time

Instagram: @theblackforesttime

Facebook: Rohit Khare - TheBlackForest Time

X (Twitter): @TheblackforestT

Tumblr: TheBlackForest Time

YourQuote: Rohit Khare Profile

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