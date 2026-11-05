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Home / Business / HINDU SWAD: Bringing Local Food Businesses Closer to Customers Through Technology

HINDU SWAD: Bringing Local Food Businesses Closer to Customers Through Technology

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ANI
Updated At : 05:32 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 5: HINDU SWAD PRIVATE LIMITED is an emerging food-tech company focused on transforming the way people discover, order and enjoy food. Through its digital food delivery platform, HINDU SWAD aims to connect customers with local restaurants and food businesses, making food ordering more accessible, convenient and seamless.

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Founded with the vision of strengthening local food businesses, HINDU SWAD is working towards creating opportunities for restaurants, independent food outlets and delivery partners through a technology-driven ecosystem.

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With its initial operations focused on Davanagere, Karnataka, the company is building a platform that prioritises customer convenience, restaurant partnerships and reliable delivery services. Its approach is centred on empowering local restaurants to reach more customers while creating a structured and accessible digital ordering experience.

HINDU SWAD believes that technology should not only simplify everyday experiences but also create meaningful opportunities for local businesses and communities.

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With an ambitious vision to expand its presence across multiple regions, HINDU SWAD aims to become a trusted name in India’s evolving food delivery ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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