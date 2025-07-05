DT
Home / Business / Hindustan Copper shifts to underground mining, plans to double output amid surge in infra demand

ANI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
Malnjkhand/Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): In a significant development for India's mining sector, Hindustan Copper Limited (HCL) has successfully transitioned its flagship Malanjkhand mine from open-cast to fully underground operations.

The announcement was made during a site visit on Saturday, where HCL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Kumar Singh laid out the company's ambitious roadmap for copper production.

"For the year 2024-25, our entire production from Malanjkhand has come from underground mining," said CMD Singh. "We are currently producing around 4 million tonnes, and we aim to double this to nearly 12 million tonnes -- within the next six years," he said.

HCL, a Government of India enterprise, is undertaking this expansion to meet the growing domestic demand for copper, which has seen a sharp rise with the emergence of artificial intelligence and data centers.

"Earlier, copper demand was largely driven by electric vehicles, metros, railways, and transmission lines. But now, with the boom in AI and data centers, which consume huge amounts of copper for wiring and cooling systems, the demand has grown exponentially," Singh explained.

Furthermore, in a strategic international move, HCL signed an MoU on April 1, 2025, with Codelco, Chile's state-owned copper mining giant. The partnership aims to strengthen HCL's capabilities in deep exploration, operational excellence, and adoption of global best practices.

"Codelco will assist us in exploring copper deposits beyond one kilometer depth, share international benchmarks, and help us resolve technical challenges in our mines," Singh said.

"Their team has already arrived in India as of June 23 to initiate collaborative work."

Additionally, CMD Singh described this phase as a pivotal moment in the company's journey. "This is the Amrit Kaal. We must utilize this time effectively to contribute to the Prime Minister's vision of a Developed India by 2047," he said.

"Our role in meeting India's copper requirements is crucial, and we are committed to scaling up every aspect of our operations," he added.

A comprehensive Vision Document has been laid out by Union Coal and Mining Minister G Kishan Reddy to guide this transformation. It outlines production targets, technology upgrades, recycling initiatives, and sustainability goals to ensure the copper industry plays a leading role in India's industrial growth. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

