Hisense India Enters the Laundry Category With the Launch of the Washing Machine Range

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 24: Hisense, a leading global consumer electronics and home appliances brand, today announced its entry into the Indian laundry segment with the launch of its new washing machine range. Marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey in India, the launch expands Hisense's product portfolio beyond televisions and air conditioners into the laundry category, reinforcing its commitment to becoming a comprehensive home appliance brand for Indian consumers.

Advertisement

The new lineup comprises Top Load and Semi-Automatic Washing Machines, offering capacities ranging from 7kg to 14kg to meet the diverse needs of Indian households. Built on Hisense's global home appliance expertise, the range combines intelligent technologies, premium design and dependable performance, bringing large-capacity washing solutions to consumers at accessible price points.

Advertisement

Designed for modern lifestyles, the Top Load Washing Machine range is available in capacities of up to 12kg and features an Eco Smart & Inverter Motor for efficient and quieter operation, India Specific wash functions that optimise wash performance, Heater variants for enhanced hygiene, and a Soft Closing Glass Lid complemented by premium aesthetics and convenience features for a seamless laundry experience.

Expanding its portfolio further, Hisense has also introduced a robust range of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines with capacities of up to 14kg, making them ideal for larger families. Equipped with Roller Jet Technology for improved wash performance, a Soak Function to tackle stubborn stains, elegant Glass Top variants, and a durable build quality, the range is engineered to deliver reliable everyday performance while addressing the practical needs of Indian households.

Advertisement

Commenting on the launch, Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India, said:

"India's laundry appliance market is witnessing a clear shift towards larger-capacity, energy-efficient and intelligent washing solutions as consumers increasingly prioritise convenience and smart living. Industry estimates project the Indian washing machine market to grow over 20% by 2030, driven by rising urbanisation, higher disposable incomes and growing demand for fully automatic and smart-connected appliances. The smart washing machine segment already accounts for over one-third of the market and is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years. Against this backdrop, our entry into the laundry category marks an important milestone for Hisense India."

The launch of the washing machine range builds on the strong momentum generated by the recent introduction of Hisense India's Intelli Cool Pro air conditioner series, further reinforcing the brand's commitment to expanding its home appliance portfolio in the country. As Hisense continues to strengthen its presence across multiple product categories, the company remains focused on bringing globally trusted innovations, smart technologies and value-driven solutions that cater to the evolving lifestyle needs of Indian consumers. The entry into the laundry segment marks another significant step in Hisense India's long-term growth strategy to become a preferred home appliance brand for modern Indian households.

The washing machine range will be available at a starting price of Rs. 17,999 for the Fully Automatic Top Load models and Rs. 11,999 for the Semi-Automatic range. It will be available with attractive launch offers across leading retail outlets, partner stores across India, and major online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)