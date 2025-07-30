Historic 61-Day Gau Rashtra Yatra Reaches Pune, Maharashtra

After crossing the heartlands of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Gujarat, Gau Rashtra Yatra reaches Pune, Maharashtra. Amidst the ongoing journey, Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS) members met Mr. Shekhar Mundada, Hon’ble Chairman of the Maharashtra Gau Seva Aayog. Members such as Sanjay Bhosale, Member Secretary, Dr. Manjusha Pundalik, Dr. Nitin Markandeya, officers Dr. Ashish Pawar and Dr. Sangeeta Kende, along with the entire commission staff, were the dignitaries during the welcome event. In the meeting, the Gau Rashtra Yatra unit raised the questions- How can India’s Gaushalas become self-reliant, what measures should be taken for cow conservation, and how can decentralised rural development and natural farming be the tool for the revival of a cow-centric economy? According to Narendra Kumar’s LinkedIn post, the RGSS team presented the topic of the launch of Gaumitra App, viewed as a cow-focused platform that aims to digitally connect Gausevaks, Gaushalas all over India, moopreneurs dealing in milk, cow dung, and urine-based products, donors, volunteers, and CSR partners, and rural youth seeking employment opportunities as Gwalas.

The Gaumitra App is said to empower Gaushalas to point out their needs, recruit staff, explore funding opportunities, and expand their reach in the market. It's like an ecosystem dedicated to gaushalas and cow caretakers. This app is likely to focus further on the modernisation of Gaushalas, functioning as an aggregator for Gau Seva Aayogs, registration and CSR fund management for Gaushalas, and marketing of cow-based products to maximise the profits for dairy farmers.

Narendra Kumar's LinkedIn post highlights the key points of discussion in the meeting with Mr. Shekhar Mundada and Dr. Manjusha Pundalik. It includes cow-based natural farming as the path to sustainable agriculture, demand for laws and strong policies to support cow protection initiatives, strengthening the institutional functioning of the Gau Seva Aayog, and Gaumitra App to portray the part of a digital bridge for cow protection and rural prosperity.

Narendra Kumar said, "We need to understand the potential of Brown Revolution (Gobar Kranti). It's the backbone of sustainable Bharat and farmers' gold as it fuels agriculture, energy, and income. My meeting with the Gau Seva Aayog Chairman of Maharashtra reinforced the commitment to scale this Brown revolution." According to My Pune Pulse, Goseva Commission Chairman Shekhar Mundada said, “If the cow is saved, the country will be saved.” He further added, “We honour three mothers- our biological mother, the motherland (Bharat Mata), and Gau Mata. We should protect cows and accord them the status of the nation’s mother.” Bharat Singh Rajpurohit expressed his happiness and praised the Maharashtra government for declaring the cow as the Rajyamata and emphasised that other states should do the same. In addition to this, he said, “We will continue our journey as part of a Cow Dung Revolution.” Narendra Kumar's LinkedIn post reflects that the Hon'ble Chairman appreciated the efforts of Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh and underlined: The cow is a key contributor to India's soil, health, and sustainability. Initiatives such as Gaumitra App are the need of the hour.

Narendra Kumar remarked, "The meeting was a reaffirmation of a joint vision and dream of building a Gau-centric Bharat where enough opportunities for growth will exist for Gaushalas and villages to emerge as Aatmnirbhar through nature-based living. There is no other service as big as cow protection and care." He further added, "We are continuously reaching out to different ministries and sharing our viewpoint and roadmap regarding the establishment of Gau Seva Aayog in Bihar. In the coming years, Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh will conduct meetings with officials regarding the scope of Gau-Aadharit economy in Assam, Odisha, Delhi and Southern states such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu and discuss how we can reach from the point of Aastha to Arthvyavastha in the forthcoming period." The delegation members comprise the driving forces behind Gau Rashtra Yatra powered by Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh, including Narendra Kumar, Founder & National Convener, RGSS, Bharat Singh Rajpurohit, Director - Indigenous Cattle Development, RGSS, Rohit Bisht, Director - Digital Transformation, RGSS, Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, Trustee and National Coordinator- Tech & Innovation, RGSS, and Ankit Sharma.

PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)