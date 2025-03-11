Historic Aari Workers Conference 2025 Sets World Record with 5000 Plus Women

PNN

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11: In a groundbreaking event, Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan, fondly known as Yoga Aravind, successfully organized the 1st International Aari Workers Conference - 2025 at V.V. Vanniyaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. This event marks the world's first-ever reunion of Aari workers, a significant step towards recognizing and empowering this traditional craft sector.

Organized by the Tamil Nadu Aari Workers Council (TNAWC) and the Indian Aari Workers Federation (IAWF), this historic conference brought together 5,000+ women artisans, setting a Nobel World Record for the "Maximum Number of Women Performing Aari Work Design Under the Theme of Gender Equality in 1.5 Hours." This achievement aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal No. 5 - Gender Equality, promoting economic independence for women.

Advertisement

As a part of this empowerment initiative, 100+ selective participants were awarded 1-gram gold coins, 20-gram silver coins, and other recognition awards to support them in starting their own small businesses. This initiative aims to uplift and economically strengthen women engaged in Aari work.

Dr. Aravind Lakshminarayanan, a world record holder himself, was previously recognized as the "World's Youngest Corporate CEO of Multiple Companies at the Age of 22" in 2022. Now at 25, he continues his impactful social initiatives, benefiting over 1 lakh women through various empowerment programs under his organizations.

Advertisement

This event stands as a milestone in the history of Aari work and women's empowerment, positioning the Indian Aari Workers Federation as the only organization dedicated to the upliftment of Aari workers worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)