Historic First All India Judges Badminton Championship Concludes Successfully

Historic First All India Judges Badminton Championship Concludes Successfully

PTI
Updated At : 03:53 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
The First All India Judges Badminton Championship was held on 29th & 30th November 2025 at Thyagraj Stadium, New Delhi. Supported by the Department of Justice, approved by the Supreme Court of India, and organised by Ms. Abantika Deka (Deka Events), the event was initiated by Hon’ble Mr. Justice Vikram Nath, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Hon’ble Mr. Justice Sachin Datta, and Ms. Abantika Deka. Over 70 Hon’ble High Court Judges from across India participated, making this historic first edition a remarkable celebration of sportsmanship, unity, and camaraderie. Judges and their spouses joined in for two days of spirited competition.

The Closing Ceremony was graced by Hon’ble Mr. Justice B.R. Gavai, Former Chief Justice of India, and Hon’ble Mr. Justice Vikram Nath, whose encouraging words added prestige to the occasion. The Chief Justice of India congratulated all winners and participants for their outstanding performances.

The championship will now be held annually, strengthening bonds within the judiciary through the spirit of sport.

Winners List Men’s Singles 1. 1st – Justice Farhan Parvez Dubash 2. 2nd – Justice C. Saravanan 3. 3rd – Justice Pramil Kumar Mathur Women’s Singles 1. 1st – Justice Savitri Ratho 2. 2nd – Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju 3. 3rd – Justice Pratibha M. Singh Men’s Doubles 1. 1st – Justice Farhan Dubash & Justice Sarang Kotwal 2. 2nd – Justice Arvind Kumar Verma & Justice Ravindra Kumar Agarwal 3. 3rd – Justice Harish Vaidyanathan & Justice Sachin Datta Women’s Doubles 1. 1st – Justice Pratibha M. Singh & Justice Savitri Ratho 2. 2nd – Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora & Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju 3. 3rd – Justice Surepally Nanda & Justice Moksha Mixed Doubles 1. 1st – Justice V. Narasingh & Justice Savitri Ratho 2. 2nd – Justice Sachin Datta & Justice Tara Vitasta Ganju 3. 3rd – Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav & Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

