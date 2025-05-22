Historic First: CUNY In USA Establishes 'Achyuta Samanta India Initiative' Research Institute

PRNewswire

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], May 22: In a ground-breaking development that marks a proud moment for India, especially for Odisha, a premier research institute at the City University of New York (CUNY) has been named after renowned educationist and social reformer Dr. Achyuta Samanta (Founder of KIIT and KISS). The newly established 'Achyuta Samanta India Initiative CUNY Crest Institute' (ASIICCI) was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of distinguished academics and dignitaries from across the United States.

This historic move is the first time a research centre in the United States has been named after an Indian, making it a moment of immense pride not only for Dr. Samanta but also for the people of Odisha and the global KIIT and KISS community. The newly established institute will provide American students with opportunities to research on Odisha's rich art and heritage. It will also focus on Dr. Samanta's contribution to the socio-economic development of tribal communities and his achievements in the field of education.

Adding to this prestigious recognition, Dr. Samanta was conferred the highest honour of CUNY -- the Presidential Medal -- during the event. Reserved for individuals of exceptional global impact, the medal acknowledges Dr. Samanta's transformative contributions to education, tribal upliftment, and humanitarian service. His grassroots work through KIIT and KISS has positively impacted over 80,000 tribal children, offering them quality education, dignity, and opportunity.

The idea for the research institute originated during the recent visit of Dr. Milton Santiago, President of Bronx Community College under CUNY, to KIIT and KISS in Bhubaneswar. Deeply inspired by Dr. Samanta's journey and vision, Dr. Santiago proposed naming a research institute after him, a suggestion that received unanimous approval from the university board.

At the inauguration, Dr. Santiago remarked, "The Achyuta Samanta India Initiative will help American students from diverse backgrounds understand and engage with India's tribal communities, cultural roots, and one of the world's most impactful educational models."

Dr. Samanta, who attended the event as the guest of honour, expressed profound gratitude and humility, stating that it is a moment of great pride and honour for him as an Odia and Indian to have a U.S. research institute named after him. He noted that it was not only a personal recognition but also a matter of pride for Odisha, KIIT, and KISS. He hoped that the institute would encourage greater research and understanding of Odisha's art, literature, and culture, as well as his own work.

Founded 175 years ago, CUNY is a prestigious U.S. public university system encompassing 25 colleges and over 300,000 students from 122 countries. The establishment of ASIICCI under its umbrella demonstrates the global relevance of Dr. Samanta's vision and Odisha's intellectual heritage.

