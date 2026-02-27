VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 27: Kerala has scripted a new chapter in global literary history with the launch of the MADISM DIGITAL LITERATURE FESTIVAL 2026- MDLF 2026-- positioned as Asia's first and largest fully digital e-literature festival. Officially inaugurated on February 26, the four-day digital cultural summit marks a transformative milestone in the evolution of literary engagement in the 21st century.

Organised by MADISM DIGITAL | MADISM DIGITAL a Kerala-headquartered new-age Malayalam digital news platform, the inaugural edition of MDLF was held from February 26 to March 1 and streamed exclusively through the platform's official social media channels.

With over 40 carefully curated sessions and more than 1 lakh live viewership across the four days, the festival set a new benchmark for digital literary gatherings in Asia. The overwhelming response from audiences across India and the global Malayali diaspora reaffirmed the growing demand for meaningful intellectual discourse in digital spaces.

Asia's First & Largest Fully Digital E-Literature Festival

The Madism Digital E-Literature Festival distinguishes itself as Asia's first and largest e-literature festival conducted entirely in a digital format. By eliminating geographical barriers and leveraging the power of technology, MDLF democratizes access to high-quality literary and cultural conversations for audiences worldwide.

Unlike conventional literary festivals limited by physical venues, MDLF redefines literary engagement by creating a borderless, inclusive, and globally accessible platform rooted in Malayalam language and culture.

A Confluence of Influential Voices

The festival brought together an extraordinary lineup of contemporary thinkers and creative leaders from literature, cinema, science, politics, music, environment, and human rights -- many of whom have significantly shaped modern discourse.

Prominent participants included:

Benyamin, Kalpetta Narayanan, V. J. James, T. D. Ramakrishnan, Lijeesh Kumar, Francis Noronha, Santhosh Echikkanam, Murukan Kattakkada, U. K. Kumaran, M. Swaraj, Harish Vasudevan, Sunil P. Ilayidom, Unni Balakrishnan, Anto Augustine, Ethiran Kathiravan, P. K. Rajasekharan, N. Prasanth IAS, Krishand, Gowri Lekshmi, M. Jayachandran.

Through these thought-provoking sessions, MDLF established itself as a forward-looking intellectual platform deeply rooted in contemporary realities while embracing global digital transformation.

A Symbolic Logo Launch on Valentine's Day

The MDLF logo was unveiled on February 14 (Valentine's Day), symbolically drawing inspiration from evocative lines on love penned by departed literary legends. The gesture represented a powerful blend of emotional legacy and digital innovation -- honouring the past while stepping boldly into the future.

CEO Speaks: A Digital Literary Revolution

Speaking about the historic launch, Suneesh S, Founder & CEO of Madism Digital, said:

- "MDLF is not just a festival; it is the beginning of a digital literary revolution from Kerala to the world. At a time when content consumption is rapidly shifting online, literature too deserves a powerful global digital stage. By positioning MDLF as Asia's first and largest fully digital e-literature festival, we are creating a truly borderless platform where ideas, creativity, and cultural dialogue can thrive without physical limitations.

This is only the first edition. Our vision is to expand globally -- bringing international writers, thinkers, and cultural leaders into future editions -- and transforming MDLF into one of the world's most influential digital literary movements."

Madism Digital's Rapid Rise

In a remarkably short span, Madism Digital has emerged as a dynamic Malayalam digital media platform with strong audience engagement across social media ecosystems. In January 2026, the platform further strengthened its footprint with the launch of its official news website, reinforcing its role in shaping Kerala's evolving digital journalism landscape.

Headquartered in Kerala, Madism Digital envisions MDLF as an annual global digital cultural summit, with future editions expected to feature international authors, cross-border collaborations, multilingual sessions, and a significantly expanded global audience base.

Madism Digital E-Literature Festival 2026 (MDLF)

Asia's First & Largest Fully Digital E-Literature Festival

Kerala | February 26 - March 1, 2026

A historic beginning -- from Kerala to the world.

