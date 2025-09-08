DT
Home / Business / Historic Launch of ‘Ek Ishwar’ App by Samreedhi Bajaj &amp; Rashmi Bajaj at Haridwar

Historic Launch of ‘Ek Ishwar’ App by Samreedhi Bajaj & Rashmi Bajaj at Haridwar

PTI
Updated At : 04:32 PM Sep 08, 2025 IST
Haridwar witnessed a historic spiritual-tech revolution as 21-year-old visionary entrepreneur Samreedhi Bajaj and her mother Rashmi Bajaj launched the ‘Ek Ishwar’ App under the blessings of Param Pujya Kailashanand Ji Maharaj at the sacred Dakshin Kali Mandir. The event brought together tradition and technology to create a first-of-its-kind platform that ensures every devotee stays connected to their faith anytime, anywhere.

‘Ek Ishwar’ is a complete devotional ecosystem, offering: Physical & Virtual Darshan Live Aarti Streaming Prasad and Puja Samagri Delivery Panchang & Horoscope Devotional Music Spiritual E-Commerce for religious essentials Speaking at the launch, Samreedhi Bajaj said: "As a youth, I wanted to create something that connects people to their spiritual roots using technology. Ek Ishwar is a step towards making devotion accessible and modern without losing its sanctity." Co-founder Rashmi Bajaj shared: "Ek Ishwar is not just an app; it is seva. We want to bring the divine experience to every devotee’s home, no matter where they live." Param Pujya Kailashanand Ji Maharaj said: "This initiative beautifully combines technology with tradition. It will help devotees maintain their faith in today’s fast-paced world." Raghunath Rajaram Yemul, special guest, added: "Ek Ishwar is an example of how innovation can keep spirituality alive. Kudos to Samreedhi and Rashmi for this divine mission." The launch also garnered attention from the entertainment industry, with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon sharing the promo of the Ek Ishwar App on her Instagram story, extending her support to this unique devotional-tech initiative.

The launch marked the beginning of a new digital chapter in devotion, making spirituality more personal, authentic, and globally accessible.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

