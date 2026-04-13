Historic "Prayer for Global Peace" Ganga Aarti Held on River Thames by Two Holy Men and Over 250 Devotees

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London [UK], April 13: In a landmark spiritual moment for the United Kingdom, the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre UK organised the first-ever "Prayer for Global Peace" on the River Thames, featuring a sacred Ganga Aarti--a historic first in Britain. The event, held as part of the organisation's Silver Jubilee celebrations, brought a divine confluence of tradition, devotion, and global harmony to the heart of London.

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Conceptualised and envisioned by H.H. Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji and Dr Ishan Shivanand Ji USA, the ceremony took place aboard a specially arranged boat on the Thames, transforming the iconic river into a sacred spiritual space reminiscent of the holy Ganges.

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The event featured a rare and powerful Shivaabhishek ceremony performed on a sacred Parad Shivling, elevating the spiritual significance of the occasion. The chanting of Vedic mantras, the glow of diyas, and the gentle flow of the river created a deeply divine and meditative atmosphere.

Over 250 devotees, Sanatanis, dignitaries, and community leaders from across the UK participated in this unique gathering, representing diverse sects and backgrounds--united in a shared prayer for global peace and harmony.

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Spiritual Leadership and Inspiring Messages

At the heart of the event, H.H. Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji delivered a profound message emphasising the importance of peace, unity, and selfless service to humanity. Guruji urged all to rise above divisions of caste, creed, and religion, and to work collectively for the betterment of society and future generations.

The gathering was further enriched by Dr Ishan Shivanand Ji, who delivered a deeply insightful address on the mental well-being of youth worldwide. He highlighted the importance of inner strength, mindfulness, and strong cultural values in navigating today's fast-changing and often stressful world.

Devotion, Music, and Interfaith Harmony

The spiritual ambience was elevated by Paramhans Abhi Ji Maharaj, who led the chanting of the sacred "Om Namah Shivaya" mantras, creating a powerful vibrational energy across the Thames.

Adding to the devotional spirit, Ravi Sharma presented soulful Shiva bhajans, while Gopal Singh Bachu attended alongside several interfaith leaders--symbolising unity across communities and beliefs.

The event witnessed the presence of numerous respected dignitaries and community figures, reflecting a strong spirit of cultural pride, inclusivity, and community engagement.

A Historic Spiritual Milestone

This unique Ganga Aarti on the River Thames is being widely regarded as a historic and symbolic event, beautifully blending ancient Indian spiritual traditions with a global platform in one of the world's most iconic cities.

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