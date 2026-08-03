Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

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New Delhi [India], August 3: A historic and grand collective Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana was held under the divine guidance and leadership of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, Founder of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru, at the CUTEX Auditorium in Dallas, Texas, USA. The event was organized as part of the celebrations marking Swamiji's 50 years of spiritual mission in the United States.

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The magnificent spiritual gathering brought together devotees from 18 countries, thousands of students, and several distinguished members of the local community. The students collectively recited all 700 verses of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita from memory, creating an atmosphere of profound devotion and spiritual energy that resonated throughout the auditorium. The central theme of the event was "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" -- the timeless Indian ideal that the entire world is one family.

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In his blessings, His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji conveyed the inspiring message: "God Bless India, God Bless America, and God Bless the World." He emphasized that Indians living in the United States have a sacred responsibility to strengthen the relationship between India and America through spiritual values, cultural harmony, and mutual goodwill.

Swamiji also led a special "Prayer for World Peace" and stated that the Bhagavad Gita Parayana was dedicated to the peace and well-being of every family, the welfare of society, and the prosperity and peace of the entire world.

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In his address, Swamiji expressed gratitude to the United States for providing opportunities, support, and an environment that has enabled spiritual and cultural activities to flourish. He urged everyone to pray for a world that advances with peace, prosperity, freedom, and mutual cooperation.

Through the eternal teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, Swamiji prayed for peace, selfless service, compassion, and the welfare of all humanity. He said that when peace is established in every heart and every home, the path to global peace naturally unfolds.

The event concluded with Swamiji's blessings and the sacred universal prayer:

"Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu"

May all beings in all the worlds be happy, healthy, and peaceful.

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