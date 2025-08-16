PNN

Ranebennur (Karnataka) [India], August 16: Marking the 79th Independence Day with a historic milestone, the iconic T-55 battle tank Shivashakti was unveiled in Ranebennur, Karnataka. This initiative, spearheaded by MLA Shri Prakash Koliwad, reflects the state's deep respect for India's military heritage and its commitment to honouring the armed forces.

The ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Shri U.T. Khader, who inaugurated the tank installation amidst a grand parade from Ashoka Circle to Municipal Maidan.

The T-55 tank, which played a decisive role in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars, now stands as a tribute to the courage of Indian soldiers and as an educational exhibit for future generations.

Speaking at the event, MLA Shri Prakash Koliwad said:

"It is a matter of great pride to bring the 'Shivashakti' tank, a symbol of India's honor, unity, and military strength, to Ranebennur. This tank, which contributed to dividing Pakistan and leading to the creation of Bangladesh, is an icon of national pride. We chose Speaker U.T. Khader to unveil it because he represents a position that transcends party lines and symbolizes the unity of the nation."

Shri Koliwad also highlighted ongoing developmental initiatives, such as the establishment of digital libraries in villages to support competitive exam aspirants and requested the Chief Minister to sanction a skill training centre for Ranebennur.

Speaker U.T. Khader, while inaugurating the tank, said:

"The installation of the T-55 in Ranebennur is a historic moment. The 'Shivashakti' tank played a key role in India's victory in 1971, and its presence here will inspire generations. India must aspire to become the number one nation in the world, and this will be possible when our children grow stronger than politicians and officials. The courage of Indian soldiers, supported by the leadership of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, proved to the world that India is powerful and resilient."

The T-55 was procured from the Central Army Fighting Vehicle Depot, Kirkee, Pune (Maharashtra) on 6th August 2025, with support from the local government and agencies. Its arrival in Karnataka strengthens the cultural and educational landscape, attracting historians, students, and tourists.

About the T-55 Tank

-Origin: Soviet Union, late 1950s

- Inducted into the Indian Army: Mid-1960s

- Key Role: Decisive battles in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, including Garibpur, Nainakot, and Basantar

- Features:

- 100 mm D-10T2S rifled main gun

- Cast steel turret (frontal armor up to 203 mm)

- Proven durability and reliability in combat

- Legacy: Contributed to India's armoured dominance and remains a powerful symbol of national defence.

The installation of Shivashakti not only commemorates India's military triumphs but also ensures that the valour of its armed forces continues to inspire future generations.

