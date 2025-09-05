History Created in Anand, Gujarat: The "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University Inaugurates Cohorts of Three New MBA Programs

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 5: In a historic first, the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University welcomed the inaugural cohorts of its MBA programs. The three MBA programs in Agribusiness Management, Cooperative Management, and Cooperative Banking & Finance, have begun under the respective eponymous Schools.

Prof. Rajesh Jain, Associate Dean (Admissions) welcomed the cohorts, underscoring the importance of the occasion. Calling them the first of the harbingers of change, Prof. Jain applauded the students for choosing a new path on which they will be trained to become managers with empathy and humility to drive people-led organisations. The purpose of the MBA programs at the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University, he added, was to nurture torchbearers of the new co-operative movement.

Prof. Satyendra C Pandey, In-charge Dean (Academic Affairs) introduced the students to the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University and the three programs, in addition to reiterating the University's commitment to Sahkar se Samriddhi, or prosperity for all through cooperation. The very genesis of the University, he added, lies in the 45 year-old legacy of IRMA, which continues to professionalize rural management.

The occasion marked the first day in the week-long induction week for the incoming batches in which they will be introduced to faculty members and other functionaries of the "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University, along with field visits to the heartland of cooperatives, i.e. Amul.

The "Tribhuvan" Sahkari University will provide specialised education, training and research opportunities in areas such as cooperative management, finance, law and rural development. It will empower cooperative institutions at the grassroots level by promoting innovation, capacity building and best practices, improve governance and accelerate inclusive and sustainable rural economic development.

