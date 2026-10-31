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Home / Business / HITESH ASOO NIHALANI : Building More Than Structures: A 20-Year Journey of Vision, Trust and Growth

HITESH ASOO NIHALANI : Building More Than Structures: A 20-Year Journey of Vision, Trust and Growth

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PTI
Updated At : 02:10 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Mumbai: In Mumbai's fast-moving construction and real estate landscape, experience is measured not only in years, but in the ability to turn challenges into dependable execution. For Hitesh Asoo Nihalani, that philosophy has shaped more than two decades of work across construction, infrastructure and real estate.

Hitesh Asoo Nihalani is a seasoned entrepreneur and Partner at Crown Construction Company and N K Builders & Developers. With more than 20 years of experience handling and growing businesses in Mumbai's construction and real estate sector, he has built a reputation around dependable execution, business discipline and long-term thinking.

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His journey spans large-scale civil and infrastructure work, redevelopment, and residential and commercial spaces. Across these varied projects, the recurring themes are clear: quality, trust, timely delivery and personal involvement.

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His professional experience reflects an understanding of market dynamics, regulatory requirements and changing customer expectations. At Crown Construction Company, his focus has included robust infrastructure delivery and operational efficiency. At N K. Builders & Developers, his work has centred on well-planned, value-driven residential and commercial spaces.

What makes the profile compelling is not simply the length of the journey, but the consistency behind it: a hands-on approach, strong relationships and an emphasis on building businesses that can grow without losing sight of quality.

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In an industry where a project ultimately becomes someone's home, workplace or investment, Hitesh Asoo Nihalanis approach is rooted in a simple idea - construction is not only about what gets built, but about the trust created while building it.

https://www.instagram.com/hitesh_asoo_nihalani?igsh=MTFmaXRqdWZqOGNzaA==

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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