Rupee hits all-time low of 96.7/$

The rupee descended for the eighth consecutive session and ended 50 paise lower at its lowest-ever level of 96.70 against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by soaring crude oil prices, persistent foreign capital outflows, and a resilient dollar buoyed by global risk-aversion. The rupee, Asia’s worst-performing currency, has lost Rs 2.48 or 2.64 per cent versus the greenback in the past eight sessions since the closing level of 94.22 recorded on May 7.

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Forex traders attributed the domestic currency’s steep fall to rising crude oil prices.

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