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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 29: Hive School of Business - India's first dedicated Revenue B-School, as seen on Shark Tank India has released its Annual Placement Report 2025-26, registering an average CTC of ₹16.47 LPA and a highest package of ₹27.8 LPA. The average places the institution ahead of nearly half of India's IIMs - a notable marker for a B-school.

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The defining story of this year's cohort is the calibre of recruiters. This season drew established, globally recognised names including Adobe, Yatra and Payoneer alongside fast-scaling startups, hiring for high-ownership roles across Founder's Office, GTM, Growth, Strategy and Program Management. Their entry signals a shift: Hive School's job-ready talent is no longer the preserve of early-stage startups alone, but is now being absorbed by mature, brand-name employers.

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In all, Hive School ran placement processes with over 50 recruiters this season spanning high-growth consumer, tech and D2C brands such as Swiggy, Google and LinkedIn, alongside fast-scaling startups and established enterprises. The breadth of the funnel reflects widening employer interest in revenue-first, job-ready talent across functions. (View the full list of recruiters)

Hive School's flagship 9-month Postgraduate Program in Revenue, AI, and Entrepreneurship is delivered fully offline, with students working through weekly business challenges, live simulations, sprints, and founder-led workshops. The curriculum is designed in collaboration with startup leaders and operators, covering go-to-market, growth and strategy, founder-led revenue, and modern operating functions, with students mentored by active operators from leading tech companies.

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This year also marks Hive School's expansion beyond its flagship postgraduate program. The institution has launched an AI Marketing Fellowship built to create a new generation of marketers fluent in AI-driven growth alongside new Undergraduate Programs that bring its industry-first, outcome-focused model to students earlier in their journey. The expansion signals Hive School's intent to build a broader, multi-program B-School as it scales toward its 2030 goal.

"Our model is built to deliver outcomes that rival and now beat established programs, and to put job-ready talent into high-ownership roles from day one," said Nikhil Gaur, Founder, Hive School. "An average of ₹16.47 LPA, ahead of nearly half of India's IIMs, tells us the thesis is working. Our goal remains to be among India's Top 20 B-Schools by 2030."

Average - ₹16.47 LPA, Median - ₹15 LPA, Highest - ₹27.8 LPA, Top 25% Average - ₹21.93 LPA, Top 50% Average - ₹18.63 LPA, and Top 75% Average - ₹17.65 LPA

With students learning on ground, first taken for industry immersions to places like Big Boy Toyz, PeeSafe, Culture Circle and other D2C brands.

With admissions open for its next cohort, Hive School of Business is doubling down on its mission to redefine education in India giving freshers and early-career professionals a credible, high-return alternative to the traditional MBA path.

About Hive School : Hive School is India's first dedicated Revenue B-School. Its flagship 9-month Postgraduate Program in Revenue, Technology, and Entrepreneurship is delivered fully offline and led by top startup operators, and now spans an AI Marketing Fellowship and Undergraduate Programs. Backed by a growing placement track record and a strong community of founders and investors, Hive School is redefining business education for the next generation.

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