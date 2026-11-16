VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 16: HiveSchool's second cohort averages ₹16.71 LPA with a top offer of ₹31.5 LPA and 58% of the batch placed; 76 companies have run hiring processes, and first-cohort recruiters Adobe and Yatra are back

HiveSchool of Business has released the latest interim placement report for the second cohort of its Post Graduate Programme. The report records an average package of ₹16.71 lakh per annum (LPA), a median of ₹15.23 LPA and a highest offer of ₹31.5 LPA. So far, 58% of the cohort has been placed.

The figures are ahead of where the programme's first cohort finished in 2025-26, at an average of ₹16.47 LPA, a median of ₹15 LPA and a highest offer of ₹27.8 LPA. This year's batch is more than twice the size. Its top quarter of offers averages ₹23.98 LPA, its top half ₹20.08 LPA and its top three-quarters ₹18.05 LPA.

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In all, 76 companies have run hiring processes with the cohort. They come from four industry groups: D2C brands, digital-only consumer tech, consumer tech with a service arm, and B2B software, services and AI.

Roles in the report span founder's office and P&L positions, entrepreneur in residence, chief of staff, AI programme manager and go-to-market engineer. The list also has enterprise sales manager, partnerships lead, marketplace manager, brand marketer, programme manager, account manager, US-market business development representative and founding go-to-market team roles.

Consumer companies that have run processes include Phab, Protein Pantry, The 1970's Company, Zomato, Swiggy, Nutrabay, upGrad, Zoomies, JustDogs, BBT, Nat Habit, Moxie Beauty, Yatra, BlissClub and Sova. On the software side the list includes Zenskar, Sprinto, Rippling, MyGate, Adobe, Loop, Gartner, GoKwik, Spyne, Whatfix, Kaseya, Payoneer and Demandbase.

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Several names are new this season: Loop, Roma and Demandbase on the software side and, among consumer brands, Phab, upGrad, Nat Habit, Moxie Beauty, BlissClub, JustDogs and Sova. Loop made the two highest offers, both for sales development roles.

Recruiters from the first cohort have returned too. Adobe, which hired from that cohort, has hired again. Yatra, also a first-cohort recruiter, has opened customer success, key accounts and business development roles for the batch.

The report also follows individual students. Srijan Banerjee went through 11 interviews before landing a sales development role at Loop. Prashant Khirwar, a fresher, cleared the process at both Adobe and MyGate and chose Adobe. Gunvant Rao had offers from Zenskar, Roma and MyGate and took a US-market sales role at Roma.

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Utkarsh Sharma has an offer from upGrad to run go-to-market for an entire vertical, from sales to marketing. Charandeep Singh moved from agency work to onboarding D2C brands at GoKwik, and Tushar Kaushik has been placed at Phab in a key accounts role.

"A good first year can be put down to luck. What I watch is whether recruiters come back, and Adobe and Yatra both have. A company returns only when the people it hired last time worked out," said Simar Sekhri, Co-founder, HiveSchool of Business.

"A first batch is always small, and people are right to ask whether the result holds with more students. This batch is more than twice the size, and its average is already above where the first one finished," said Nikhil Gaur, Founder and CEO, HiveSchool of Business.

Placements for the cohort are still under way. HiveSchool will publish its final report when the placement window closes.

About HiveSchool of Business: HiveSchool of Business is a Gurugram-based business school focused on revenue, technology and entrepreneurship. It runs a nine-month Post Graduate Programme built around two tracks, B2B sales and B2C growth, and places students in roles across India, North America, Europe and the Middle East. The Economic Times named HiveSchool Emerging B-School of the Year at its leadership summit in 2026.

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