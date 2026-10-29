HiveSchool of Business launches AI marketing programme built by mentors who have led marketing at Zomato, Nestlé, Epigamia and Patanjali

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 29: The AI Marketing and Entrepreneurship Fellowship runs six months with 50 seats for the April 2027 intake; every fellow graduates with a brand, then gets a job or gets funded

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HiveSchool of Business, named Emerging B-School of the Year by The Economic Times earlier this year, has launched the AI Marketing and Entrepreneurship Fellowship, six months on campus for early-career marketers and first-time founders, built by mentors from India's leading consumer brands. The first batch of 50 fellows begins in April 2027 at the school's Gurugram campus.

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Mentors on the fellowship include Saurabh Sen Gupta, former Senior Vice President at Zomato; Neha Gulati, former Head of Brand at Nestlé; Siddharth Menon, former Chief Marketing Officer at Epigamia; Amit Jawar, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Patanjali; and Yash Kalra, founder of GOAT. They sit on the panels that judge the work, and the school describes it on its website as the coolest AI marketing and entrepreneurship programme India has seen.

The mentors say they hated the conventional marketing programmes they went through, built on lectures and concepts a decade out of date, so they created one of their own.

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Every session on the fellowship is run by a practising marketer and tied to something the fellow ships that week, not a guest lecture.

The fellowship is aimed at early-stage marketers: recent graduates and professionals in their first marketing jobs who want to move from execution roles into roles that own growth and revenue, or who want to build a consumer brand of their own.

Every fellow builds and runs a venture of their own through the fellowship, choosing between a direct-to-consumer brand, a content channel and a freelance agency, and learns across four tracks: entrepreneurship, brand, growth and content. Live briefs from partner consumer brands drop every Wednesday at 10 am and are pitched to a panel of practitioners by 8 pm. AI runs through the curriculum, from research and creative production to media buying and marketing automation, and every fellow deploys an AI agent for their venture by the third month.

The fellowship runs four months of curriculum and two months of placements. The fourth month ends with a pitch day in front of a practitioner panel, after which fellows either go into placements, with recruiters and mentors deciding on the strength of the work they shipped, or move into the school's incubation cell, backed with a ₹50 lakh fund, to keep building their venture. The school sums up the promise in one line: graduate with a brand, then get a job or get funded.

"Marketing is where India's consumer brands take in most of their first-job hires, and it is also where the training is weakest. Most programmes teach the tools and stop. Ours gives every fellow a brand to build, live briefs from consumer brands and a room of marketers at the end who decide whether to interview them on what they shipped," said Simar Sekhri, Co-founder, HiveSchool of Business.

HiveSchool has set itself the goal of being among India's top 20 business schools by 2030.

Applications for the April 2027 intake of the AI Marketing and Entrepreneurship Fellowship are open at hiveschool.co/ai-marketing.

About HiveSchool of Business: HiveSchool of Business is a Gurugram-based business school focused on revenue, technology and entrepreneurship. It runs a nine-month Post Graduate Programme built around two tracks, B2B sales and B2C growth, and places students in roles across India, North America, Europe and the Middle East. Its first cohort placed at an average of ₹14.67 lakh per annum. The current cohort's Day Zero placement event in September 2026 drew 28 recruiters, including Adobe, Kaseya, MongoDB, Sprinto and Gartner, with the highest offer at ₹31.5 lakh per annum. The Economic Times named HiveSchool Emerging B-School of the Year at its leadership summit in 2026.

Programme page: hiveschool.co/ai-marketing

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