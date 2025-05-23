HK Tech 300 Expo showcases hundreds of CityUHK incubated start-up innovations and achievements

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, May 23: City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK) held the HK Tech 300 Expo, a large-scale innovation and entrepreneurship exhibition, from 23 to 24 May 2025 at the University campus. The two-day event brought together about 300 start-ups incubated by CityUHK with more than 60 roadshows, demonstrating how the University's world-class research achievements and innovative ideas translate into practical applications that foster positive social changes.

Together with the Expo Opening Ceremony today (23 May 2025), CityUHK held the Launch Ceremony of the HK Tech 300 International Start-up Competition (HK Tech 300 International Competition), further expanding its innovation footprint onto the global stage.

Presiding over the ceremony were Professor Sun Dong, JP, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, Mr Michael Ngai, Council Chairman of CityUHK, Mr Charles Chin Ying-on, Treasurer of CityUHK, and Professor Freddy Boey, President of CityUHK.

Also attending the ceremony were Mr Chaturont Chaiyakam, Consul-General of Thailand in the HKSAR, Mrs Le Duc Hanh, Consul-General of Vietnam in the HKSAR, and representatives from the governments and partner organisations of 12 mainland cities.

Professor Sun praised CityUHK's efforts in supporting young talent and nurturing start-ups. "CityUHK and HK Tech 300 play a crucial role in creating a vibrant ecosystem that fosters cross-disciplinary, cross-sector and cross-industry collaboration. We must work together to support our young entrepreneurs, providing them with necessary resources, mentorship and opportunities to enhance their ideas into impactful solutions, further bolstering the development of Hong Kong as an international I&T hub."

In his welcome speech, Mr Ngai said the Expo marks a significant milestone in the University's journey to promote innovation and entrepreneurship. "CityUHK is dedicated to fostering a diverse environment for young talent, leveraging the robust support of the mainland, the University's base in Hong Kong and global connectivity to equip our next generation to become future leaders with a global vision," he said.

"Innovation is the beacon of future development," said Professor Boey in his vote of thanks. "The remarkable achievements of HK Tech 300 and the start-ups are closely linked to the extensive support from, and collaboration among, the Government, industry, the University and investors. CityUHK will continue to provide a world-class platform, empowering the growth of our young talent and deep-tech start-ups."

Since its launch in 2021, HK Tech 300, CityUHK's flagship innovation and entrepreneurship programme, has incubated over 900 start-ups, more than 200 of which have received up to HK$1M each in angel funding. Beyond financial support and patent resources, HK Tech 300 offers extensive assistance, including business matching and co-investment opportunities, leveraging the expertise of over 250 mentors from diverse industries, alongside partnerships with more than 100 public and private institutions.

The HK Tech 300 Expo showcases nearly 300 start-ups incubated by CityUHK, offering a range of innovative solutions in the fields of Biotech & Health, ICT & AI, Advanced tech & ESG, and Fintech. The expo also features remarkable teams recognised under the Government's "Research, Academic and Industry Sectors One-plus Scheme (RAISe+)", as well as business proposals from the inaugural graduates of the MSc in Venture Creation programme at the CityUHK Academy of Innovation.

CityUHK expanded the reach of HK Tech 300 to include the national region in 2022 and the Southeast Asian region in 2023. The introduction of the HK Tech 300 International Competition will foster further cross-border collaboration to address pressing global challenges.

The HK Tech 300 International Competition will be held in partnership with 11 universities and five local partners, including business chambers and incubators from nine countries and cities: Brunei, Hungary, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam and Hong Kong SAR, numerous of universities' Vice-Chancellors and representatives attended the competition launch ceremony. The competition aims to attract aspiring talent and start-ups to Hong Kong and the mainland, leveraging the city's unique advantages and resources. It also empowers our local start-ups to reach the international stage and promote the University's technology transfer, fostering closer ties between the I&E ecosystem in Hong Kong and the rest of the world.

In addition to strategic partners, co-investors and supporting organisations from overseas and Mainland China, the event attracted legislative councillors, community leaders and school principals to witness the achievements of the start-ups. More than 60 innovation start-ups and research teams are participating in the Expo roadshows, fostering fruitful exchanges of innovation and business ideas.

