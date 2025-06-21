DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Business / HKRI Taikoo Hui HKRI Centres Unveils TERRA: A Pioneering Third Space for the Future of Work

HKRI Taikoo Hui HKRI Centres Unveils TERRA: A Pioneering Third Space for the Future of Work

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 10:36 AM Jun 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SHANGHAI, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HKRI Taikoo Hui HKRI Centres today officially unveiled TERRA, an innovative third space located on the 38th floor of HKRI Centre One, one of the complex's two premium Grade-A office towers. Designed by HKRI Taikoo Hui and operated by The Executive Centre, TERRA offers a comprehensive suite of high-end services including workspaces, meetings, events, dining and relaxation. Anchored in the principles of inclusiveness, convergence and sustainability, it aspires to set a global benchmark for high-quality, future-ready workplace environments that prioritise user experience and environmental responsibility.

Advertisement

TERRA is a direct response to the evolving role of the workplace – shifting from a mere site for productivity to a dynamic hub for creativity and collaboration, propelled by digital transformation and a commitment to sustainable development. Through its flexible, multi-purpose spatial designs and seamlessly integrated green operations, TERRA redefines the ideal office environment to foster a harmonious balance between professional and personal life. Its outstanding performance has already been recognised with prestigious certifications, including RESET Embodied and Swire Properties' Green Kitchen and Green Performance Pledge (GPP) initiatives. Ongoing technological and operational enhancements will further bolster its environmental credentials.

[Facility & Services] Thoughtfully zoned to maximise both efficiency and experience, TERRA provides a premium business destination tailored for today's leading professionals. Versatile meeting rooms, equipped with intelligent systems and dedicated support, facilitate seamless transitions across various formats – from private discussions to large-scale presentations. The FORUM event space commands panoramic views of Shanghai's cityscape and features modular partitions and adaptable layouts, which can be easily adapted to accommodate gatherings of varying scales and purposes. TERRA's exclusive food and beverage offerings – expertly curated by the renowned David Laris Creates – include superfoods, organic wines, and artisanal coffee crafted from the finest global ingredients, all aligned with sustainable wellness principles. The CORNER wellness room, incorporating a state-of-the-art hyperbaric oxygen capsule and therapeutic water bed, delivers targeted stress relief and profound relaxation, thereby fostering long-term work-life balance.

Advertisement

[Community Focus] TERRA provides a people-orientated environment designed to spark collaboration and co-creation. Through regular gatherings, curated exhibitions and interdisciplinary workshops, it promotes resource sharing, knowledge exchange and community building, offering valuable opportunities for professional growth and meaningful connections. To celebrate its launch, TERRA is hosting the "Here / Beyond" art exhibition showcasing installations and new media artworks by eight pioneering artists from around the world. Blending natural materials such as plants and wood with glass, the artworks are seamlessly woven into the space, creating an immersive experience that highlights the interplay between nature and architecture.

Strategically located in the heart of the Nanjing Road (West) shopping district, HKRI Taikoo Hui has long been instrumental in driving regional growth through its diverse and high-quality offerings. Since completion, the HKRI Taikoo Hui HKRI Centres have attracted numerous multinational corporations and Fortune 500 companies, serving as a key operational base to establish their Chinese Mainland or Asia-Pacific headquarters. The complex was also the first development in Jing'an District to achieve LEED® Platinum certification, and this year attained the WELL™ Core Platinum certification, further cementing its position as a benchmark for premium office environments in Shanghai. With its adaptable spaces and comprehensive services, TERRA not only enhances the commercial appeal of Nanjing Road (West) but also presents a forward-thinking model for global business. As Shanghai continues to build its growth momentum, TERRA will pioneer novel approaches to workplace ecosystems – offering a compelling example for the resilient and sustainable urban development.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts