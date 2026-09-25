HKTB Launches First-Ever 'International Lantern Spectacular' at Victoria Park

Hong Kong (NewsVoir)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) launched its first-ever International Lantern Spectacular on the 17th of September and continues till the 4th of October at Victoria Park. Featuring more than 3,000 distinctive lanterns from 20 countries and regions, alongside a collection of National Intangible Cultural Heritage Nanjing Qinhuai lantern installations and traditional Hong Kong lanterns, the event has attracted large numbers of locals and visitors to enjoy the displays and capture memorable photos.

Advertisement

Links Citywide Mid-Autumn Festivities, Drawing Visitors, and Driving the Tourism Economy

Advertisement

Together with the Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s Mid-Autumn Lantern Carnival 2026, Victoria Park has been transformed into a dazzling sea of lights, kicking off Hong Kong’s Mid-Autumn Festival season. The celebrations invite locals and visitors alike to go beyond the lantern displays and discover festive delicacies, shopping experiences, and authentic local traditions while sharing in the joy of the occasion.

Victoria Park Transforms into a Global Sea of Lanterns as Robots Add an Innovative Twist to Traditional Festivities

Advertisement

The International Lantern Spectacular is themed around “Reunion”, blending tradition with innovation, and local heritage with international cultures to deliver a unique festive experience found only in Hong Kong. In addition to the lantern displays, two robots add a creative technological dimension to the Mid-Autumn celebrations. Developed by ChangingTek Robotics Technology (Suzhou) Co., Ltd., robot “Hanyue” demonstrates the art of lacquer fan-making – an intangible cultural heritage – by performing steps such as floating lacquer, dipping, swirling, and lifting the fan. Meanwhile, “Galbot ET1," developed by Galbot, presents dance performances that bring together technology and tradition, offering a refreshing new way to experience the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The World Lantern Boulevard, located along the walking trail near the Model Boat Pool, features more than 3,000 distinctive lanterns from 20 countries and regions across Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and South America. As locals and visitors stroll through the dazzling displays, they embark on an immersive global cultural journey through lanterns from around the world. Display panels along the Boulevard showcase the historical origins and unique cultural characteristics of various lanterns, offering visitors insights into diverse folk customs and festive traditions via the art of lantern-making. By bringing together lanterns from around the world in one location, the Boulevard reflects Hong Kong’s role as an international city, where people from across the globe come together to celebrate the spirit of reunion during the festive season.

The National Intangible Cultural Heritage Nanjing Qinhuai lantern-making team created four giant lantern installations exclusively for Hong Kong. Among them is Shadowlight, an eight-metre-tall signature lantern inspired by Hong Kong’s iconic banyan tree. The pioneering walk-through Qinhuai lantern installation allows locals and visitors to wander through layers of interwoven light and shadow beneath its illuminated canopy.

Located at the South Pavilion Plaza, the enchanting lantern corridor Lotus Fish features 12 large, illuminated lotus leaf installations, complemented by vibrant carp displays. Stretching along the pathway, the installation invites locals and visitors to set off on a captivating Mid-Autumn lantern journey through the park.

The International Lantern Spectacular will be held at Victoria Park from 17 to 27 September, with the lantern displays illuminated from 6:30 pm to 11:00 pm, extending to midnight on 25 September. Visitors can also experience the Intangible Cultural Heritage Lacquer Fan-Making demonstration by robot “Hanyue” at Soccer Pitch No. 1 from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm throughout the event, with timings adjusted to 6:00 pm–7:00 pm on 25 September for crowd management. Adding to the experience, robot “Galbot ET1” will present dance performances at the same location from 17 to 21 September, with sessions every 45 minutes between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm, subject to weather and on-site conditions.

At the Water Fountain Plaza, Dragon Gate features a pair of leaping carp forming a circular motif, complemented by intricately hand-painted auspicious cloud and water patterns that take on a translucent, radiant glow after dark. At the Model Boat Pool, the seven-metre-tall Moonlit Lotus creates a captivating scene as its luminous full moon is reflected alongside illuminated lotus lanterns on the water, evoking the enchanting beauty of a moonlit lotus pond.

The distinctly local Hong Kong Lantern Galleria, located in Victoria Park’s Hill Knoll Pavilion, showcased more than 1,000 traditional handcrafted local lanterns in nearly 20 classic designs, such as goldfish, rabbit, star fruit, and lotus flower. Recreating lively scenes of traditional street-side lantern-viewing celebrations, the display highlights Hong Kong’s unique Mid-Autumn traditions and evokes the charm and nostalgia of the festive season.

HKTB has partnered with Po Leung Kuk to set up a specialty mooncake booth at the South Pavilion Plaza in Victoria Park from now until 20 September, selling a wide range of specialty mooncakes, including Suzhou-style mooncakes from Shanghai, Yunnan ham mooncakes, and Chiuchow-style mooncakes filled with taro paste, black bean paste, or mung bean paste. All proceeds will be donated to Po Leung Kuk for charitable purposes, adding a heartwarming touch and festive flavour to the lantern-viewing journey.

Citywide Festivities and Special Offers Encourage Visitors to Extend Their Stay and Discover Hong Kong

Alongside the International Lantern Spectacular, the city will host a range of major Mid-Autumn activities, including the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance from 24 to 26 September. To help locals and visitors plan their festive itineraries, HKTB has curated a citywide roundup of Mid-Autumn highlights and offers presented by shopping malls and merchants across Hong Kong. These include lantern viewing and photo-taking hotspots, culinary experiences, special promotions on mooncakes and festive souvenirs, shopping rewards, and seasonal markets. By encouraging visitors to go beyond Victoria Park and explore various neighbourhoods, the initiative showcases Hong Kong’s festive charm, where Eastern and Western cultures converge, and tradition meets modernity, while stimulating visitor spending and benefiting the wider tourism economy.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked to market and promote Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhance visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities. The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)