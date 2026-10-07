HKTB Launches Inaugural 'Hong Kong Halloween Month' with a Cosplay Street Party Offering Visitors an 'Only in Hong Kong' Halloween Experience

Hong Kong (NewsVoir)

Hong Kong’s Halloween celebrations have long been recognised across Asia for their vibrant atmosphere and creative diversity. This year, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is scaling up the event by joining hands with industry partners to launch the first-ever “Hong Kong Halloween Month”, a city-wide, cosplay themed street party that will roll out over several weeks at popular tourist spots. Combined with signature Halloween programmes at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Ocean Park Hong Kong, as well as a range of exclusive, limited-time experiences around town, the initiative will transform the entire city into a giant Halloween party and give travellers a compelling reason to visit.

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The theme of "Hong Kong Halloween Month" is "Make the Streets Your Runway"

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HKTB Executive Director Anthony Lau said, “What was once concentrated on a single day or a few venues is being upgraded into ‘Hong Kong Halloween Month’, a city-wide celebration spanning an entire month. We want to turn up the festive energy across all corners of the city and invite visitors and locals alike to dress up, join the street party themed ‘Make the Streets Your Runway’, and experience a Halloween celebration found ‘Only in Hong Kong’. I extend my sincere gratitude to all our partners, supporting organisations and the wider industry for coming together to deliver the most exciting Halloween festivities possible. Our shared ambition is to make Hong Kong the go-to Halloween destination in Asia — the first city that comes to mind when people think of where to celebrate — while drive footfall and business opportunities across districts and sectors.”

Hong Kong’s Largest Halloween Cosplay Street Party Takes Centre Stage as The Whole City Dresses Up to Join the Revelry

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In addition to promoting the Halloween celebrations at the two major theme parks, HKTB has partnered with Hongkong Land, Kai Tak Sports Park, the Lan Kwai Fong Association, Langham Place and Sino Group to elevate the city’s Halloween festivities, creating Hong Kong’s largest-ever cross-district Halloween cosplay street party and calling on people of all ages to dress up and join in the Halloween revelry.

Starting on 17 October and spanning three consecutive Saturdays, popular tourism districts including Central, Kai Tak, Lan Kwai Fong, Mong Kok and Tsim Sha Tsui will come alive with Halloween cosplay street parties featuring a wide array of programmes, including electronic music parties, cosplay carnivals, interactive ghost performances and immersive experiences. Blending classic Halloween elements with popular anime and movie characters, contemporary art and distinctive local culture such as Hong Kong’s iconic red minibuses and Cantopop, the events will offer a uniquely Hong Kong Halloween experience. The citywide festivities will culminate on Halloween night, 31 October, inviting locals and visitors alike to join in the fun across the city.

Signature Halloween Events at Two Major Theme Parks Now in Full Swing

Hong Kong’s two theme parks have once again rolled out their highly anticipated signature Halloween events, complementing the citywide festive atmosphere and adding even more exciting experiences to “HK Halloween Month”.

From now until 1 November, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort presents “Disney Halloween Time”, transforming the resort into an ultimate playground for guests to dress-up and have fun! Disney Villains and Disney friends are ready for wicked encounters with guests, bringing a line-up of entertainment offerings, including the all-new musical celebration “Mickey’s Happy Halloween Adventure”, a grander “Uninvited! A Villains Takeover Party”, award-winning musical “Let’s Get Wicked”, along with a variety of themed food and beverages, merchandise, and Trick-or-Treat experiences.

Ocean Park Hong Kong’s annual “Halloween Fest” is making a sensational return! Running from now until 1 November, the event unlocks four thrilling scare experiences and a packed line-up of unmissable Halloween entertainment. Highlights include a landmark collaboration with “Under the Castle”, an original intellectual property (IP) created by internationally renowned artist Jackson Wang, delivering an immersive, multi-sensory horror experience. Visitors can also enjoy themed dining, limited-edition merchandise, and a series of interactive activities. Blending scares with high-energy fun, Ocean Park welcomes visitors to celebrate Halloween at the Park.

Open-Top Sightseeing Buses and “Ding Ding” Specially Open for Halloween — Free Rides for Festively Dressed Visitors

The “Hong Kong Halloween Month” festive experience will further extend across the city as HKTB has teamed up with Citybus and Hong Kong Tramways to offer complimentary Halloween night rides, allowing visitors to soak up the atmosphere and capture memorable photos along the way.

Citybus will launch a Halloween-themed open-top sightseeing bus route to major festive hotspots on Hong Kong Island and in Kowloon, including Statue Square in Central, Langham Place in Mong Kok, Kai Tak Sports Park, Tsim Sha Tsui Centre and Lan Kwai Fong. Visitors who turn up in creative Halloween costumes can ride for free and take in the city’s lively Halloween atmosphere from a whole new perspective.

Meanwhile, the long-established Hong Kong Tramways will also transform two themed trams into Halloween party trams, running between Causeway Bay and Sheung Wan (Western Market). Normally reserved for private hire, the party trams will be specially opened to the public this Halloween. Visitors dressed in festive attire can hop on board free of charge and enjoy Hong Kong’s night scenery as part of a one-of-a-kind Halloween “Ding Ding” tram experience.

The number of operating days and departures for the limited-time free night rides on the Citybus sightseeing buses and the Hong Kong Tramways party trams will be a total of six days, covering 17–18 October (Saturday and Sunday), 24–25 October (Saturday and Sunday) and 30–31 October (Halloween Eve and Halloween Day). The sightseeing buses will run between various locations, departing every 45 minutes. While the party trams will depart hourly. The increased frequency allows participants to plan their itineraries flexibly and enjoy multiple Halloween hotspots with ease.

Share Your Halloween Moments and Win Prizes

To encourage visitors to take part in “Hong Kong Halloween Month” and share their festive experiences, HKTB will host a social media campaign during the event period. Participants simply need to post photos or short videos taken in Hong Kong that capture the Halloween atmosphere, tag @discoverhongkong, and include the designated hashtags #HKHalloweenMonth and #OnlyInHongKong. HKTB will then select the most creative and entertaining entries. Winners will receive attractive prizes, and their works may also be featured on HKTB’s promotional platforms to showcase Hong Kong’s unique Halloween charm to global audiences. Stay tuned to Discover Hong Kong’s social media channels for full event details.

HKTB “Hong Kong Halloween Month” Page — Your Go-To Guide for All Halloween Highlights

During “Hong Kong Halloween Month,” festive spirit will fill districts across the city. Large-scale Halloween installations and themed activities will be staged at venues such as the West Kowloon Cultural District and Tai Kwun. To make it easier for visitors and locals to plan their itineraries, HKTB has launched a dedicated “Hong Kong Halloween Month” page on its Discover Hong Kong one-stop travel information platform (www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/events/halloween.html). The page consolidates details of Halloween events across the city, including popular photo spots, cosplay street parties, programmes at the two major theme parks, festive transport experiences, and limited-time offers.

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