HLB Customers Can Now Scan & Pay in China with HLB QR Pay

PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], October 23: Hong Leong Bank ("HLB" or the "Bank") customers can now make direct QR payments in China using HLB QR Pay, powered by a strategic partnership with UnionPay International ("UPI").

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Available at over 120 million UPI and Weixin Pay QR-enabled merchants in China spanning major retailers, restaurants, small businesses and individual merchants, customers can scan and pay directly from the HLB Connect mobile banking app. This allows HLB customers to pay directly from their HLB accounts, avoiding the hassle of using third-party apps and wallet top-ups.

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Besides scanning merchant QR codes ("merchant presented mode"), this feature also enables customers to present their in-app QR code to be scanned by the merchant ("consumer presented mode"), both modes being widely and interchangeably used in China.

Most importantly, HLB gives customers total control over when they convert their money, not just when they spend it. Through the Multi-Currency Feature ("MCF") on the HLB Pay&Save Account, customers can convert Malaysian Ringgit ("MYR") into Offshore Chinese Yuan ("CNH") at favorable rates before traveling, hold the funds, and pay directly using HLB QR Pay.

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Unlike platforms and e-wallets that convert currency at the prevailing rate for every transaction, the MCF allows customers to lock-in their favorable exchange rates ahead of time and transact directly using CNH, giving travelers predictable spending power and freedom from tracking daily exchange rates.

Payments are deducted directly from the CNH balance with no transaction fees or service charges. If the CNH balance is not sufficient, payments are then debited automatically from the primary MYR account, giving customers more flexibility and control over their payments in China.

Andrew Jong, HLB's Managing Director of Personal Financial Services, commented, "In China, QR payments are central to daily life and commerce. They are used everywhere, from malls and restaurants to street food stalls and rural market vendors. With China being a key destination for Malaysian travellers, businessmen, professionals and students, we recognise the importance of providing a QR payment experience that is not only convenient and everywhere, but also safe with bank-grade security, reliable and familiar.

"By bringing our multi-currency feature together with HLB QR Pay, this partnership with UPI takes us another step closer to creating a more seamless and connected global payment experience that provides convenience to our customers, both at home and abroad. It is about helping our customers feel more prepared when they travel, and more at ease when they arrive."

For more information, please visit: www.hlb.com.my/UnionPayQR

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