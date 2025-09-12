H&M Beauty Concept Makes Its Grand Debut in India

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 12: H&M proudly announces the first-ever launch of the H&M Beauty concept in India, expanding its universe beyond fashion & Home concept to empower self-expression through beauty. The debut introduces a curated beauty line-up that is trend-driven, inclusive, and accessible.

H&M Beauty concept marks its India launch with a curated range of locally produced make-up and fragrances, complemented by a wider selection of globally sourced beauty tools. From statement lipsticks to long-lasting scents, the assortment brings together global innovation and Indian craftsmanship, making fashion and beauty more accessible than ever.

The collection offers over 200 products across makeup, fragrance, and beauty tools. Hero launches include the Satin Icon Lipstick, Mad for Matte Liquid Lipstick, Never Ending Lash Mascara, and the versatile Do-it-All Stick Blush, all designed for effortless application and rich colour pay-off. For fragrance lovers, H&M Beauty concept introduces the new Eau de Parfum collection with vegan formulas, offering more intense scent experiences for customers seeking richer impact and better value.

"We are thrilled to bring H&M Beauty concept to India for the very first time. This launch is a true milestone in our journey, made even more special as we celebrate 10 years of H&M India. It reflects our commitment to making fashion and beauty more accessible and reaching more fashion aspirers across the country," says Helena Kuylenstierna, Director, H&M India.

"Building on this milestone, we're excited to introduce H&M Beauty to such a vibrant and diverse market. Our ambition is to create a destination where fashion and beauty seamlessly come together, offering customers an inspiring line-up that combines trend-forward design, quality, and inclusivity. We want every customer, whether shopping in-store or online, to walk away with a complete look that empowers self-expression and makes beauty fun and accessible for all," says Cathrine Wigzell, Global General Manager, H&M Beauty.

With makeup under INR 799 and perfumes starting at INR 1299, H&M Beauty concept ensures high-quality, trend-forward products are within reach for everyone. All products are vegan and cruelty-free, reinforcing the brand's commitment to sustainable beauty.

H&M Beauty concept will be available from 2 October 2025 across all H&M stores in India and online at hm.com.

