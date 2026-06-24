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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Her Majesty Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, the United Nations Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Financial Health (UNSGSA), spoke with SalarySe clients and senior leaders during her official visit to India to showcase how India is leveraging, UPI-powered innovations, artificial intelligence and payroll-linked financial infrastructure to improve financial health outcomes for millions of salaried Indians.

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Queen Maxima's visit comes at a pivotal moment in India's financial inclusion journey. As one of the world's foremost advocates for financial health and inclusion (2009-2024), Queen Maxima is meeting government representatives, regulators and industry stakeholders to exchange perspectives on financial resilience and responsible innovation.

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Founded with a vision to transform salary into a powerful engine and financial empowerment, SalarySe has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing startups in the employee financial health ecosystem. Today, the company serves more than 1.5 million employees across over 100 enterprises spanning healthcare, technology, education and other key sectors. Through its integrated financial health ecosystem, SalarySe helps employees access responsible liquidity, strengthen financial literacy, optimize compensation, improve financial and tax planning and build long-term financial resilience.

At the heart of SalarySe's innovation is its AI-powered financial health architecture built on India's Digital Public Infrastructure. By combining UPI, payroll-linked financial services, AI-driven financial health assessments, personalized financial guidance and behavioural insights, SalarySe is creating a new category of workplace financial benefits. The platform enables employees to better understand their financial position, make informed financial decisions and access the right financial support tools at the right time. The company's contribution to India's fintech ecosystem has earned national recognition, placing SalarySe among a select group of innovators shaping the future of India's digital financial infrastructure.

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During the visit, Queen Maxima interacted with healthcare professionals at HCG's Colaba Hospital in Mumbai to understand the financial realities and challenges faced by frontline healthcare workers. Through candid conversations with them, Queen Maxima gained firsthand insights into how employer-supported financial health initiatives can strengthen financial confidence, improve resilience and create better financial outcomes for Indian employees on a payroll.

HCG stands among India's leading healthcare institutions and has been a committed partner in advancing employee benefits beyond traditional workplace initiatives. Recognising the unique financial pressures often faced by healthcare professionals, HCG partnered with SalarySe to provide employees access to modern financial health solutions designed to improve financial flexibility, enhance compensation efficiency and support long-term financial resilience.

The collaboration between SalarySe and HCG reflects a growing movement among progressive employers who recognise that employee wellbeing extends beyond physical and mental health to include financial health. By integrating innovative financial benefit solutions into the employee experience, HCG has helped create an environment where healthcare professionals can focus on delivering exceptional patient care while strengthening their own financial security and confidence.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Bagaria, Co-Founder, SalarySe, said:

"We are deeply honoured that Her Majesty Queen Maxima considered SalarySe as part of her India visit. This recognition is not only a proud milestone for our company, but also a validation of India's ability to leverage technology, AI and Digital Public Infrastructure to improve financial health outcomes at scale. Financial health is rapidly emerging as one of the most important dimensions of employee benefits, and we believe employers have a critical role to play in enabling it. Through our partnership with forward-looking organizations such as HCG, we are demonstrating how responsible innovation can empower employees to make better financial decisions, build resilience and achieve greater financial confidence. Our mission is to help over 100 million salaried Indians build stronger financial futures, and this visit reinforces the importance of that vision."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Manish Mattoo, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG), said:

"We are honoured to have hosted Her Majesty Queen Maxima at HCG Colaba as part of this meaningful conversation on financial health and employee wellbeing. For over 35 years, HCG has been committed to delivering world-class cancer care through innovation, advanced medical technologies, clinical excellence and a deep focus on patient outcomes. As India's largest dedicated cancer hospital network, we believe this commitment to care must also extend to the people who make care possible. Our healthcare professionals support patients and families through some of life's most difficult moments. Supporting their wellbeing, including their financial resilience, is therefore an important part of our responsibility as an employer. Our collaboration with SalarySe reflects our belief that progressive healthcare institutions must care for caregivers with the same empathy, commitment and innovation that we bring to patient care."

The visit underscored the growing global importance of financial health as a development priority and highlighted how partnerships between innovative fintech companies, responsible employers and India's digital public infrastructure can create measurable impact at scale. It also reaffirmed India's position at the forefront of building technology-driven solutions that improve financial resilience for millions of people.

About SalarySe

SalarySe is an AI and UPI Powered Financial Health Platform for Salaried India, designed to empower over 100 million salaried individuals and their families to spend, save, invest, and plan their salaries strategically. The platform uses employer integration to systematically manage credit risk and expand responsible revolving credit access. SalarySe operates as the comprehensive digital financial services provider for India's salaried workforce.

For more information visit: https://www.salaryse.com/

About Healthcare Global Enterprises Limited (HCG):

HealthCare Global Enterprises Ltd. (HCG), headquartered in Bengaluru, India's largest dedicated cancer hospital network. Through its network of 26 comprehensive cancer centers across India and Africa, HCG has brought advanced cancer care to the doorstep of millions of people. HCG' s comprehensive cancer centers provide expertise and advanced technologies for the effective diagnosis and treatment of cancer under one roof.

For more information visit: https://www.hcgoncology.com/

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