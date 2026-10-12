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Home / Business / HMR Music Presents ‘Bareilly Wala Jhumka’, Featuring Akriti Agarwal and Debutant Aniket Raj

HMR Music Presents ‘Bareilly Wala Jhumka’, Featuring Akriti Agarwal and Debutant Aniket Raj

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ANI
Updated At : 02:01 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 12: HMR Music presents ‘Bareilly Wala Jhumka’, a lively romantic music video featuring the charming duo Akriti Agarwal and debutant Aniket Raj. Blending romance, music and vibrant visuals, the song promises an entertaining musical experience, with the lead pair bringing their chemistry to the screen through expressive performances and energetic choreography.

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The music video captures the essence of romance with colourful visuals, lively dance sequences and a refreshing on-screen pairing. Akriti Agarwal adds charm to the narrative, while Aniket Raj makes his debut with a confident and engaging performance. Together, the duo brings a youthful energy to this musical outing.

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Adding to the song’s appeal are the soulful voices of Amit Mishra and Swati Sharma, whose vocals lend warmth and emotion to the romantic composition. The music is composed by Jayant Aryann, with lyrics penned by Aryan Mehtab. The track combines a catchy musical arrangement with a romantic mood, making it an engaging addition to the music label’s growing catalogue.

Produced by Ranjeet Kumar Jha and directed by Raj Ranjeet, the video features choreography by Ricky Gupta, whose energetic dance sequences complement the song’s upbeat mood and vibrant presentation.

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Akriti Agarwal said, “Being a part of ‘Bareilly Wala Jhumka’ was a lovely experience. The song has a beautiful romantic vibe, and shooting for it was a lot of fun. I really enjoyed working with Aniket, and I hope audiences love our chemistry and enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

Aniket Raj said, “I’m really excited to make my debut with ‘Bareilly Wala Jhumka’. It’s a special feeling to begin my journey with such a vibrant and romantic song. Working with Akriti and the entire team was a great experience, and I’m looking forward to seeing how audiences respond to the video.”

With its blend of romance, melody and lively visuals, ‘Bareilly Wala Jhumka’ aims to connect with music lovers looking for a refreshing romantic number. The music video is presented by HMR Music.

https://youtu.be/NAmFWL-a2FQ

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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