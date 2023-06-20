 HMSI road safety campaign : The Tribune India

HMSI road safety campaign

Photo for representational purpose only.



To promote safe riding habits, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) took forward its National Road Safety Awareness Campaign to Solan recently. As many as 2,200 students and staff members of Government Boys' Senior Secondary School, Solan, attended it.

SD College gets A++ rating

Sanatan Dharma College, Ambala Cantt, has bagged A++ rating from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a CGPA of 3.72 out of 4. Dr Naveen Gulati, PRO, said: “It serves as a testament to the college's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and holistic development.”

BoI outreach programme

Bank of India (BoI) recently held a customer outreach programme in Chandigarh. Loan sanction letters worth Rs 130 crore were given to various MSMEs, educational and self-help groups besides auto and home loans.

Glenmark cuts trastuzumab cost

Glenmark Pharma has cut the price of trastuzumab drug which is used for the treatment of cancer. A 440 mg vial is priced at Rs 15,749, which makes it the most affordable option available currently in the country.

JEE Advanced AIR-1

Vivilala Chidvilas Reddy, a student of Sri Chaitanya Institute, has secured all-India rank (AIR-1) in the JEE Advanced 2023 examination. As many as five ranks in top 10 have been bagged by students of Sri Chaitanya.

‘Tour De City’ cyclothon

Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, and Desh Bhagat Radio in collaboration with The Himalayan Foundation recently organised a Cyclothon ‘Tour De City’ in Chandigarh. Over 500 people took part in it.

PNB MetLife awareness drive

PNB MetLife has launched an awareness drive in J&K and Himachal. It has so far covered 180 areas in Srinagar, Jammu, Budgam, Shimla, Mandi, and Dharamsala.

Weikfield instant custard mix

Weikfield Foods has launched instant custard mix. This ready-in-2-minutes dessert is part of the company's commitment to enhance consumer experiences with easy-to-make food options.

Tally launches TallyPrime 3.0

Tally has launched TallyPrime 3.0 that comes with a completely revamped GST solution, significant improvements in the reporting capability, and better capabilities to help businesses collect outstanding dues faster.

Indian Navy, TVS in pact

The Indian Navy has partnered with TVS Motor Company to embark on a motorcycle expedition in Ladakh. The 28-day expedition atop TVS Apache motorcycles was flagged off from Delhi on June 15.

TSPL 75th on coveted list

Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL) has secured 75th rank on the coveted list of the 'Top 100 India's Best Companies to Work For' by Great Place to Work in association with Economic Times.

Saravanan new NFL chief

Saravanan has taken over as CMD of National Fertilizers Limited (NFL). Prior to this, he was serving as CMD of Madras Fertilizers Limited.

NEET exam topper

B Varun Chakravarthi of Sri Chaitanya has secured AIR 1 in NEET exam. Varun S and G Raghuram secured AIR-9 and AIR-15, respectively.

AJIO ‘Big Bold Sale’

Fashion e-tailer AJIO has announced that its flagship sale event ‘Big Bold Sale’ saw its biggest-ever edition. Right from the first hour of the sale, customers spent a whopping 1200+million minutes shopping across 1.3+ million styles. 

Tribune Shorts


