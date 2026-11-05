HOAC Foods India Limited Reports Strong H1 FY27 Results

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 5: HOAC Foods India Limited (NSE: HOACFOODS), an FMCG company offering flour, spices, pulses and mustard oil under its flagship brand Hariom Atta & Spices, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026.

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For H1 FY27, the Company reported an EBITDA margin of 15.25% and a PAT margin of 10.10%, with the PAT margin expanding by 117 bps YoY.

Recent Business Highlights – H1 FY27

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- Expansion into Bhopal: Announced its first retail outlet in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, spanning approximately 240 sq. ft., marking its expansion beyond Delhi NCR.

- Dedicated Regional Team: Established a team for operations, sales and market development in Madhya Pradesh, with the nearby manufacturing facility expected to support supply and logistics.

- New Gurugram Outlet: Commenced operations at a new Hariom franchise outlet in Unitech Arcadia, South City 2, strengthening its Delhi NCR presence.

- Franchise Network Development: A majority of franchise partners operate multiple outlets, with continued focus on improving partner performance and profitability to support further expansion.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rambabu Thakur, Founder & Managing Director of HOAC Foods India Limited, said: “During H1 FY27, our total income nearly doubled and net profit grew by approximately 125% compared with the same period last year. As our business grows, our focus remains on delivering consistent product quality, improving operating efficiency and managing costs carefully. During the half year, we announced our first retail outlet in Bhopal and established a dedicated team to support our expansion in Madhya Pradesh. We also strengthened our Delhi NCR presence with a new franchise outlet in Gurugram. It is encouraging to see existing franchise partners operating multiple outlets. Going forward, we will focus on supporting their performance, strengthening distribution and taking Hariom products to more customers.”

Earnings Conference Call

The earnings conference call will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM (IST) to discuss the unaudited financial results and performance of HOAC Foods India Limited for the half year ended September 30, 2026. The earnings conference call will be accessible from all networks and countries through universal access dial-ins +91 22 6280 1446 / +91 22 7115 8389, and through the Diamond Pass Link.

About HOAC Foods India Limited

HOAC Foods India Limited is a consumer-focused FMCG company engaged in the manufacturing and retailing of flour, spices, pulses, oil, dry fruits, grains and related food essentials. The company operates through company-owned outlets, franchise stores, ecommerce channels, and an expanding B2B network. Under its brand Hariom Atta &Spices, the company emphasizes natural, fresh, and chemical-free products, connecting households with nutritious daily essentials.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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