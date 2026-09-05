Holistic Living Wellness Studio: Creating a Safe Space for Healing, Growth and Transformation

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: Holistic Living Wellness Studio (HLWS), a wellness and therapy centre in Mumbai led by Sanjeev Mittal and His multidisciplinary team of expert therapist, counsellors and holistic healers, working towards creating a more personalised and inclusive approach to mental, emotional and relationship well-being. The centre brings together therapists, counsellors and practitioners from diverse disciplines to support individuals, couples and families dealing with a wide range of concerns.

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Founded on the belief that people deserve access to quality support in a safe and compassionate environment, HLWS focuses on understanding the underlying factors at subconscious level contributing to an individual’s issues rather than looking only at immediate symptoms.

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According to Sanjeev Mittal, the vision behind Holistic Living Wellness Studio in Mumbai, is to make integrative personalised therapy, counselling and wellness support more accessible while creating an environment where people feel heard, understood and supported.

“Every person deserves a healthy, happy and peaceful life. Many people continue to suffer silently because they do not know where to seek the right support. Our aim is to create a space where individuals can speak openly without fear of judgement and receive personalised professional guidance,” said Sanjeev Mittal.

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The centre follows an integrative approach that combines established psychological therapies with complementary wellness practices. Depending on an individual’s needs, its therapeutic approach may include modalities such as Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT), Hypnotherapy, Regression Therapy, Inner-child Healing, Shadow Work and other complementary practices.

The objective, according to HLWS, is to understand recurring emotional, behavioural and psychological patterns at subconscious mind level and develop an appropriate support plan based on the individual’s concerns and circumstances.

The centre works with children, teenagers, adults and older individuals, as well as couples and families. Concerns commonly addressed include anxiety, stress, depression, trauma, overthinking, phobias, low confidence, emotional distress, relationship challenges and psychosomatic concerns.

For couples, Holistic Living Wellness Studio in Mumbai also provides support for recurring conflicts, loss of trust, emotional disconnection and intimacy-related concerns. The team emphasises assessment, personalised intervention and confidentiality throughout the process.

“The first session should not be about judging or labelling a person. It should be about listening, understanding their concerns and identifying what they genuinely need. When people feel safe enough to speak honestly, that itself can become an important first step towards change,” Mr Mittal added.

HLWS also provides online consultations, enabling it to work with clients beyond Mumbai. According to the centre, its online sessions are accessed by individuals across more than 20 Cities, across India, UAE, Australia, UK, Canada and US. The centre believes that digital consultations can help make professional support more accessible to individuals who may not be able to attend in-person sessions.

The organisation also has a dedicated research team that studies emerging concerns in the mental wellness space and evaluates evolving therapeutic approaches. HLWS says it is witnessing increasing interest in personalised and preventive approaches to mental, emotional and Spiritual well-being, along with greater awareness of the relationship between emotional and physical health.

Looking ahead, Holistic Living Wellness Studio aims to expand its presence beyond Mumbai and establish wellness centres in other parts of India and internationally. Its broader vision is to make quality therapy, counselling and wellness support accessible to a larger number of individuals while encouraging people to seek help before their concerns become overwhelming.

As conversations around mental and emotional well-being continue to become more open, HLWS seeks to position itself as a space where individuals can seek professional support with compassion, confidentiality and without judgement.

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