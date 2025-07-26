Holistic Wellness Programme Organised on World IVF Day by Gunjan IVF World

VMPL

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26: A transformational wellness programme "Taking You from Maybe to Baby" was organised in Indirapuram on Friday to mark World IVF Day. The programme organised at Gunjan IVF World, Ghaziabad, inspired individuals and couples to empower themselves in their fertility journey. Dr Gunjan Gupta, founder of Gunjan IVF world, said that through this programme, those who are just starting their fertility journey or exploring IVF options were guided. She said that the programme focused on the four essential pillars of overcoming infertility - physical health, mental health, self-care and the wonders of IVF. Dr Gunjan said, "Through this initiative, we have tried to provide not just knowledge and support but also real tools that will help couples move from uncertainty to the joy of parenthood."

In the first session, world-renowned yoga and health expert Ms Iris Vatrana discussed the importance of yoga in hormonal balance, stress relief and boosting fertility. In the second session, acclaimed mental health expert Dr Mandira Adhikari shared some impressive facts on emotional health and stress management during fertility treatments. In the third session, influencer and health advocate Ms Anshu Dhawan spoke on the importance of self-love and care during the fertility journey. Finally, Dr Gunjan Gupta, MD and Founder of Gunjan IVF World, shared a lot of useful information on three common myths related to IVF. For example, can IVF be done at any age? Is infertility solely a woman's issue? And are all IVF clinics the same? They spoke on these issues in detail and also answered people's questions. The closing session provided a direct opportunity for people to interact with the experts.

The day concluded with a book launch by Dr Gunjan Gupta on Egg freezing which was launched in IVF summit organised by IHW council.

About Gunjan IVF World

Gunjan IVF World is a leading fertility clinic in India, committed to ethical, advanced, and compassionate reproductive care. With state-of-the-art technology and a patient-first approach, the centre has helped more than 25000 couples complete their families. The brand has also earned the recognition of the Best IVF Chain in North India.

