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Mumbai (Mahaarshtra) [India], July 25: Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon and Tom Holland brought Hollywood's spotlight to Mumbai as they arrived at Phoenix Palladium for the India premiere of The Odyssey. As part of the film's global promotional tour, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker chose Mumbai as the only Indian stop, with the premiere held at the state-of-the-art PVR IMAX at Phoenix Palladium.

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Recognised as one of the best luxury malls in India, Phoenix Palladium offered a fitting setting for the premiere of one of the year's most anticipated films. The landmark event further strengthened the mall's position as a preferred Indian destination for global entertainment, fashion and cultural moments.

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The Grand Premiere

The star-studded evening brought together fans, creators, influencers and celebrated names from the Indian film industry, including Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, Shruti Haasan, Jim Sarbh, Armaan Malik, Nandita Das, Elnaaz Norouzi and Aashna Shroff.

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Ahead of the premiere, Christopher Nolan and the cast also met Atul Ruia, Chairman, The Phoenix Mills Ltd., and members of the Phoenix Group family, sharing some warm moments before the screening.

Hosted at one of the biggest malls in India, the premiere added another significant international event to Phoenix Palladium's growing association with cinema and entertainment. With its world-class infrastructure, luxury ambience and diverse experiences, the destination continues to provide a compelling platform for large-scale global events in Mumbai.

India's Preferred Destination for Global Icons

The premiere of The Odyssey builds on Phoenix Palladium's legacy of welcoming some of the world's most recognised personalities. Over the years, the mall has hosted global icons including Rihanna, Vin Diesel, Will Smith and Paris Hilton.

Rihanna's visit to Phoenix Palladium for the Fenty Beauty launch was another landmark moment that placed the destination firmly on the global fashion and beauty map. From Hollywood premieres and celebrity appearances to international brand launches, Phoenix Palladium continues to emerge as a preferred luxury destination for global icons visiting India.

As one of India's best luxury malls, Phoenix Palladium brings together luxury retail, fine dining, entertainment and immersive experiences under one roof. Its distinctive combination of premium brands and world-class hospitality has made it a natural choice for high-profile events of international stature.

Experience Entertainment and Dining at Phoenix Palladium

Beyond hosting global premieres, Phoenix Palladium is regarded as one of the biggest and best luxury malls in India for its expansive mix of entertainment and dining experiences. Visitors can enjoy films at PVR ICON, interactive entertainment at The Game Palacio and Timezone, and an extensive selection of restaurants, cafes and dessert destinations.

From premium dining concepts such as Robata Kuuraku, Ishaara, Bayroute, Punjab Grill, Burma Burma, Foo and Andrea's Brasserie to popular cafes and dessert destinations including Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Le15 Patisserie, PAUL, Bateel and Royce' Chocolate, Phoenix Palladium offers experiences suited to every occasion.

Watch The Odyssey at PVR IMAX, Phoenix Palladium, and experience the cinematic spectacle on the big screen at one of India's leading luxury and entertainment destinations.

Entertainment and F&B at Phoenix Palladium

Entertainment: PVR ICON, The Game Palacio and Timezone

Restaurants and cafes: Pot Pot, Siciliana, Fountain Sizzlers, Robata Kuuraku, Cream Centre, Earth Cafe, TAB, Haagen-Dazs, PAUL, Frozen Fun, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters, Le15 Patisserie, Royce' Chocolate, Starbucks, Pret A Manger, St. Regis Cafe, Bateel, The Nutcracker, Ishaara, Bayroute, SOCIAL, Mainland China Asia Kitchen, Punjab Grill, Entisi Chocolatier, Le Pain Quotidien, Burma Burma, Foo, Andrea's Brasserie, Suzette Bakery & Kitchen, Garden, The Silver Train, Bombay Sweet Shop and Ice Cream Works Gold.

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