Homage Launches Esteem AI to Meet Surging Eldercare Demand Across Asia

PRNewswire

Singapore, October 21:Homage, the Singapore-founded home care company, today launched Esteem AI, care management software for home care, aged care and disability support providers. Its AI agents handle the paperwork behind each care visit, giving care managers more time as demand for care grows with Singapore's ageing population. Built to run Homage's own services, Esteem AI is already used by more than 50 care organisations, including Home Nursing Foundation, and now becomes a standalone regional business for Homage alongside its care services, with a global rollout to follow.

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The launch comes as Singapore's need for care continues to grow. Singapore became a super-aged society this year, with more than one in five citizens aged 65 and above, and the Ministry of Health expects a million seniors by 2030. Every person who needs care brings administrative work along with it.

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For many care managers, the work continues after the last visit of the day. Rostering is still largely manual, and one cancelled shift can mean an evening of phone calls. Every visit note and certification has to be ready for an audit. Urgent matters, like a missed visit or a change in a client's condition, can get buried in group chats and inboxes.

Much of this is managed across a rostering tool, a spreadsheet and a shared inbox that were never built to work together. Many care teams want better technology, but it has to meet the same standards of safety and compliance as the care they deliver.

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Homage met that problem first-hand when delivering care inSingapore, Malaysia and Australia, and the software it developed in response became the system its own care teams work with every day. As early as 2020, it set out plans for platforms that other care providers and enterprises could use too. Six years on, that system has a name of its own. Homage delivers care. Esteem AI is the software that runs it.

"When we started Homage, I knew finding good carers would be hard, and it is," said Gillian Tee, co-founder and CEO of Homage.

"What surprised me was that everything around the care was just as hard: the notes, the rosters, the forms, the calls to families. Every hour our care managers spent on paperwork was an hour they couldn't spend supporting the carers and families who needed them. Esteem AI is what we built to give that time back, and it has run our services ever since."

Esteem AI runs a care agency's operations in one place, from first enquiry to final invoice. It replaces separate tools with one system for client intake, rostering, workforce management, incidents, customer support, billing, reporting and compliance, and keeps every client's history on a single record.

Homage is also building AI agents within Esteem AI that will take care of the next steps, so that routine work will be handled before it reaches the care managers.

When a visit ends, an agent will draft the note from what the care worker recorded, for the care manager to edit or approve. When a shift is open, it will suggest a suitable care worker based on skills, location, and whether the client already knows them.

When a care worker's certification is about to expire, it will follow up automatically. Routine questions from families and care workers will be answered from the record, and anything needing judgement will be passed to a person with the context attached.

Nothing that affects a client's care or a care worker's schedule happens without a person's approval, and every action is logged.

Today, more than 50 care organisations run on Esteem AI, and more than 90% of them use it as their everyday care management system across various care settings, including home care and facility-based care. In an average month, over 300 care managers rely on it to run their operations.

One of those organisations is Home Nursing Foundation (HNF), an independent charity that has brought nursing and medical care into Singaporeans' homes since 1976.

HNF runs its home personal care operations on Esteem AI and now serves more than 1,000 care recipients each month.

"Esteem has helped us scale our home-based care operations through automated care management and real-time visibility into scheduling and fulfilment," said Dr Christina Tiong, CEO of Home Nursing Foundation.

"These capabilities are especially valuable outside standard office hours, helping us deliver dependable, continuous care without adding administrative strain."

"Care will always be about people," said Tee. "Our AI agents prepare the work, but the decisions stay with care teams, as they always have. We're opening Esteem AI to other care providers because Singapore's care needs are bigger than any one organisation. If the tools we built for ourselves help the whole sector spend more time on care, that's good for every family who needs it."

Homage's care services continue exactly as they are, and clients, families and Care Professionals will see no change.

Esteem AI is available to care providers in Singapore from today, with a global rollout to follow. Care agencies can request a demo at esteemcare.ai.

About Esteem AI

Esteem AI is agentic care management software for home care, aged care, disability support and community care agencies. Built by Homage from years of running care in Singapore, Malaysia and Australia, Esteem AI brings client intake, workforce management, rostering, incidents, customer support, billing, reporting and compliance into one system. Its AI agents prepare the administrative work behind every care visit, and care teams review and approve every action. More than 50 care organisations operate on Esteem AI today. Esteem AI is a Homage company. Learn more at esteemcare.ai.

About Homage

Homage is a technology-enabled home care company founded in Singapore in 2016. It combines trained and screened Care Professionals with technology to deliver home care, nursing, therapy and health services to older adults and families across Singapore and Australia. Today, Homage has a network of more than 30,000 Care Professionals and has delivered more than a million hours of care, both directly to families and through partner care organisations. Homage is backed by investors including Temasek, East Ventures, Golden Gate Ventures and Jungle Ventures. Learn more at homage.sg.

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