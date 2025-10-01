HOMBALE FILMS & TOONSUTRA BRING KANTARA INTO COMICS ON INDIA’S #1 COMIC APP

THE CULTURAL PHENOMENON THAT CAPTURED INDIAN CINEMA NOW UNLEASHES ITS MYTHOLOGY ACROSS WEBTOON COMICS

Mumbai, October 1, 2025 – In a defining moment for Indian fandom, Hombale Films and visionary filmmaker Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films have joined forces with India’s largest comic and webtoon platform, Toonsutra, to transform the record-breaking cinematic phenomenon Kantara – A Legend into expansive new media formats spanning digital comics and graphic novels.

The blockbuster that captured the soul of a nation and crossed cultural boundaries worldwide will now allow fans to experience the world of Kantara through a whole new creative dimension.

"Kantara has always been more than cinema for us—it is a cultural movement born from the soil of Karnataka," said Vijay Kiragandur, Founder, Hombale Films. “At Hombale, we have believed in telling stories that not only entertain but also preserve our heritage and inspire pride in our traditions. Partnering with Toonsutra allows us to take Kantara beyond the screen, giving fans across India and the world a chance to relive its power in a new form.”

Rishab Shetty, writer-director and star of Kantara, expressed his enthusiasm: "Kantara is a story that belongs to our soil, our people, and our traditions. When we first brought it to screen, it became more than a film—it became an emotion for millions. To see the same story take life through illustration is powerful, because every reader can once again feel the devotion, the rage, the faith, and the divinity that made Kantara what it is."

"What Rishab and Hombale have created represents something profound in Indian storytelling – Kantara is a film that touched the core of our culture and reminded us of the power that exists when man, nature, and divinity converge," said Sharad Devarajan, Co-Founder & Chairman of Toonsutra. "Partnering with Hombale Films and Rishab Shetty to bring Kantara into its first comic is not just an extension of the film, but a way for millions of fans to experience the epic world in a new way."

Vishal Anand, Co-Founder & CEO of Toonsutra, added: “Kantara is a story that resonates with timeless themes of devotion, sacrifice, and the eternal bond between man, nature, and divinity. At Toonsutra, our mission has always been to take the most powerful stories of our culture and reimagine them for the next generation of fans. Bringing Kantara into comics allows us to expand its universe, while honoring the traditions that inspired it.”

The cult classic that redefined Indian cinema now returns in graphic novel form. Set in the coastal lands of Karnataka, it follows the journey of Shiva – rebel, protector, and bearer of the land’s eternal vow.

From the thunder of the Kambala races to the sacred village rituals, every moment is brought alive with the same intensity and soul that audiences experienced on screen.

Kantara lives wherever man, nature, and faith meet.

The first Kantara comic chapters are available now for free to fans in India on the Toonsutra comic app available on android and apple devices or free to read online at toonsutra.com.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)