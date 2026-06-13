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Home / Business / Home Decor Expo will be Held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from June 13-15, 2026

Home Decor Expo will be Held at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC from June 13-15, 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 04:43 PM Jun 13, 2026 IST
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PNN

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13: The Home Decor Expo will be held from June 13 to 15, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. It was inaugurated by lighting the lamp on June 13, 2026. The exhibition would feature 50 major stalls. Around 13,000 trade visitors were expected to attend this B2B (Business-to-Business) fair.

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Chirag Dinesh Mehta, President of the Association of Home Textile, informed that demand for home decor and furnishing products is currently very strong. The rapid pace of construction activities and the continuous increase in the number of new apartments have significantly given boost to demand for home decor products.

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Shantilal Shah, Chairman of the Association of Home Textile, stated that the growth rate of the home decor industry remained highly encouraging. Renowned actress Amrita Rao has been the brand ambassador of the home decor industry.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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