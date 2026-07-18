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New Delhi [India], July 18: The most interesting place to launch a creator product in India right now might not be a convention centre. It might be a festival stage's worth of fashion, music and food -- with your product somewhere in the crowd, not on the podium.

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DJI just made that case in the clearest way yet. For the India arrival of the Osmo Pocket 4, it built Pocket Playground inside All You Can Fest, a homegrown-first lifestyle and community festival -- and skipped the press stage entirely.

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Why does this keep happening? Because the old launch format is fighting how discovery actually works now. Audiences increasingly filter for what's real over what's loud, and they trust what people make more than what brands announce. AYC is built on exactly that thesis: discovery through people, not platforms. A festival like it isn't a backdrop for a launch -- it's a live audience of the precise people a creator tool needs to convince.

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DJI's framing captures the shift neatly. Made for creators is a design claim any brand can print on a box. Proven by creators is a verdict that only exists if real creators use the thing, in public, and the work holds up. A homegrown festival is one of the few venues where that verdict can actually be earned -- because you can't buy your way to belonging there. You either fit the room or you don't.

That's the strategic lesson for any brand watching: the venue is doing marketing work the ad can't. Put the product where the culture already is, hand it over, and let the output become the proof.

And it scales. DJI is extending this creator-first model into more of India's metro markets -- turning each city's cultural gatherings into another launchpad. If the trend holds, the question for global brands entering India won't be which stage -- it'll be which room, and whether they belong in it.

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