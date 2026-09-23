Homegrown FMCG Brand Ravestaa Enters the Indian Market with Everyday Foods and Better Snacking Options

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 23: Homegrown FMCG brand Ravestaa has announced its entry into the Indian food market with a portfolio spanning everyday foods and convenient snacking. Founded by entrepreneur Shruti Agarwal, the brand has begun its journey with durum wheat semolina pasta, roasted vermicelli and dehydrated fruit snacks, with plans to progressively expand into more food categories.

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Ravestaa's products are now available for consumers to purchase on Amazon, marking an important step in the brand's digital-first journey and making its initial portfolio accessible to consumers across markets.

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Built with the vision of becoming a multi-category food brand, Ravestaa aims to bring together products that can become a part of consumers' everyday eating occasions — from quick meals and breakfast options to convenient snacking.

The brand's initial portfolio comprises Penne Pasta, Elbow Pasta and Fusilli Pasta, made with 100% durum wheat semolina; Roasted Vermicelli, made from suji; and dehydrated fruit snacks including Apple Bliss, Pineapple Sunshine and Papaya Paradise.

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The idea behind Ravestaa emerged from a desire to create a homegrown food brand that would not be restricted to a single product category. Instead, the company intends to gradually build a wider portfolio based on evolving consumer preferences and everyday food requirements.

Speaking about the launch, Shruti Agarwal, Founder, Ravestaa, said, “When I started working on Ravestaa, the idea was never to build just a pasta brand or a dried-fruit brand. I wanted to create a brand that could eventually find a place across different food occasions in a household. We are starting with a carefully selected portfolio, learning from our consumers and building from there. For us, this is just the beginning.”

A key category for the brand at launch is its range of dehydrated fruits. Through the range, Ravestaa aims to offer fruit-based snacking in a convenient format. The company is also experimenting with additional fruits, vegetables and food categories as part of its future product development pipeline.

Ravestaa has also created its own brand avatar, “Mr. Ravestaa,” who represents the personality of the brand. The “Approved by Mr. Ravestaa” identity is being incorporated across brand communication to create a recognisable and relatable connection with consumers as Ravestaa's portfolio grows.

The company is following an omnichannel distribution strategy, combining its own e-commerce platform with online marketplaces, quick-commerce platforms and offline retail. Alongside its availability on Amazon, consumers can explore the brand through Ravestaa.com, while the company continues to expand its presence across quick commerce and offline retail channels.

Beyond conventional retail, Ravestaa is also exploring corporate and festive gifting as an additional channel, particularly for its snacking portfolio.

“Our focus is on building Ravestaa for the long term. We want to understand what consumers genuinely want, continue experimenting with products and steadily expand our portfolio. The larger ambition is to build Ravestaa into a familiar food brand that consumers can choose across multiple categories,” added Agarwal.

Going forward, Ravestaa plans to introduce new products, strengthen its digital presence, expand its distribution network and progressively enter additional food and snacking categories.

About Ravestaa

Ravestaa is a homegrown Indian FMCG food brand founded by entrepreneur Shruti Agarwal. The brand is building a diversified portfolio across everyday food and snacking categories and has begun its journey with durum wheat semolina pasta, roasted vermicelli and dehydrated fruit snacks. Ravestaa aims to progressively expand its product portfolio and reach consumers through its own e-commerce platform, marketplaces, quick commerce and offline retail.

Ravestaa products are available on Amazon and through the brand's official e-commerce platform, : https://ravestaa.com/

Website: https://ravestaa.com/

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