HomeLane and DesignCafe Reach 100 Experience Centres Across 43 Cities, Accelerate Expansion Beyond Metros

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 10: HomeLane and DesignCafe have together established a network of 100 Experience Centres across 43 Indian cities, marking a significant milestone for their parent company, Homevista. Having delivered over 70,000 homes, the group continues to expand its physical presence, bringing professionally designed, high-quality home interiors closer to customers across India.

The milestone brings together two distinct retail propositions: HomeLane’s technology-enabled, end-to-end interior solutions and DesignCafe’s architect-led, personalised design experience. While HomeLane is extending its reach into emerging cities, DesignCafe is strengthening its presence in growing urban markets, including Gandhinagar and Surat. Both brands are supported by shared technology, manufacturing and execution capabilities.

For homeowners, proximity plays an important role in the decision-making process. Home interiors are a high-involvement purchase, where customers want to experience materials, explore design possibilities and build trust before making a commitment. The expanding network gives more families access to professional design consultations and 3D home visualisation.

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Building a national network through local entrepreneurship

All 100 Experience Centres are franchisee-invested, reflecting Homevista’s longstanding belief in local entrepreneurship. Most operate under the Franchise-Owned, Company-Operated (FOCO) model, wherein partners invest in the studios while the respective brands manage their operations. More recently, HomeLane has accelerated its expansion into smaller cities through the Franchise-Owned, Franchise-Operated (FOFO) model, which also places day-to-day operations in the hands of local entrepreneurs.

Both models connect franchise partners to the brands’ technology, product catalogues, manufacturing and supply chain capabilities, enabling capital-efficient expansion while maintaining consistent customer delivery.

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HomeLane’s footprint now extends to Jamshedpur, Udaipur, Nagercoil, Ranchi, Bhilai and Latur. The brand plans to double its FOFO network over the next six months.

Tanuj Choudhry, Co-Founder and COO of HomeLane, said:

“Home interiors is a category where being close to the customer really matters. Our 100 Experience Centres make it easier for families to experience products, meet designers and plan their homes with confidence. We’ve always believed in building our retail network with local entrepreneurs, supported by strong technology and execution capabilities. The opportunity to take this model deeper into India is enormous.”

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In Jamshedpur, Roshan Agarwal, HomeLane’s first FOFO franchise partner at Bindal Mall, has completed over 65 projects in nearly three years and gone on to invest in a second studio.

Roshan Agarwal said:

“We’ve built a business with healthy returns and consistent growth. HomeLane’s focus on quality, innovation and an expanding product range has helped us serve customers with hassle-free, turnkey interiors. The success of our first studio gave us the confidence to invest in a second.”

Two brands, distinct consumer experiences

HomeLane makes end-to-end home interiors simpler and more predictable through technology-enabled design, transparent pricing and professional execution. Its proprietary SpaceCraft platform enables 3D visualisation and real-time pricing. HomeLane also offers a 45-day delivery guarantee and a 10-year material warranty, subject to applicable terms.

With its 23-centre network, DesignCafe is bringing its architect-led approach to a growing audience of design-conscious homeowners. The brand specialises in personalised interiors and intelligent space optimisation, creating homes shaped around how families actually live.

Gita Ramanan, Co-Founder and CEO of DesignCafe, said:

“At DesignCafe, our design DNA starts with a simple question: how does this family actually live? Where do the adults work and where do the children study? How is the wardrobe used, who cooks, and where does everyone gather once the day is done? Those answers are why no two DesignCafe homes are alike, and why everyday living feels more thoughtful, functional and personal. Our growing network lets us bring this approach to more homeowners across India.”

With two differentiated brands and a franchise-backed network, Homevista is bringing greater choice and professionally managed home interiors to homeowners across India.

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