HomeLane Turns EBITDA Positive in Q4 FY26; H1 FY27 Revenue Up 19% and Order Book Up 37% As Group Targets INR 1,000 Cr Revenue in FY27

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 28: HomeLane, India’s leading tech-enabled home interiors company, today announced its results for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, along with an update on the first half of FY27. The company turned EBITDA positive in Q4 FY26, with quarterly revenue of INR 212 Cr and an Operating EBITDA margin of 5%. Growth has accelerated since: in H1 FY27, revenue grew 19% and the order book grew 37% year on year.

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Integration done, growth back on

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With the integration behind it, HomeLane has returned to growth. In the first half of FY27, revenue grew 19% and the order book grew 37% over the same period last year, based on unaudited management figures. Because orders turn into revenue as projects are delivered over the following 6-9 months, order book growth running nearly twice as fast as revenue growth gives the company strong visibility into the second half of the year.

Backed by a leaner cost base and a growing pipeline, HomeLane expects to cross INR 1,000 Cr in revenue in FY27 and to be EBITDA positive for the full year.

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FY26: building the foundation

FY26 was the first full year of HomeLane and DesignCafe operating together. The company deliberately put integrating the two businesses ahead of topline growth, and revenue held steady at INR 745 Cr. The payoff showed up in unit economics. Direct project costs, which cover materials, installation and contract manufacturing, fell from 56.6% of revenue in FY25 to 52.0% in FY26. This 460 basis point improvement in project margin came from consolidating sourcing, manufacturing partners and installation operations across both brands.

One company, two brands

HomeLane completed the amalgamation of G S E-Commerce Private Limited (DesignCafe) into Homevista Decor and Furnishings Private Limited, the group’s parent company. The group now operates as a single legal entity with two distinct consumer brands, HomeLane and DesignCafe, on one technology platform, supply chain and operating backbone.

Reading the FY26 reported numbers

Reported loss before tax for FY26 was INR 137 Cr, which included INR 19 Cr of integration and one-time costs. FY25’s loss before tax was INR 111 Cr. On a like-for-like basis, excluding integration and one-off items, the FY26 loss before tax was INR 118 Cr, in line with FY25.

“Merging two companies is a lot like renovating a home while you’re still living in it. It gets dusty for a while, but you come out with a far better home,” said Srikanth Iyer, Co-founder and CEO, HomeLane. “FY26 was the year we chose to build the foundation rather than chase the topline. Bringing HomeLane and DesignCafe together improved our project economics by 460 basis points and took us to EBITDA profitability in the fourth quarter. This year, revenue is up 19% and our order book is up 37%. Crossing INR 1,000 Cr with a full year of EBITDA profitability is our next milestone, and our teams and franchise partners are making it happen one home at a time.”

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