DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Business / Homeopathy’s Triumph in ITP Treatment Offers New Hope for Blood Disorders

Homeopathy’s Triumph in ITP Treatment Offers New Hope for Blood Disorders

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 05:11 PM Jul 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16: A groundbreaking advancement in the treatment of blood disorders has emerged from Advanced Homoeo Health Center and Homeopathic Medical Research Pvt. Ltd., located at Geeta Bhawan, Indore. Under the leadership of Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, a senior homeopathic physician, member of the Scientific Advisory Board (CCRH), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, and Executive Council Member at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore, a revolutionary approach in homeopathy is offering renewed hope for patients battling rare and life-threatening conditions like Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP), Aplastic Anemia, and Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS).

Advertisement

A compelling success story has captured medical attention: 7-year-old Ayushmann Singh from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, was diagnosed with severe ITP, with platelet levels critically low at just 8,000. After undergoing 12 months of continuous and evidence-based homeopathic treatment using advanced 50 millesimal potency, Ayushmann’s platelet count dramatically increased to 2.3 lakhs, allowing him to return to a normal life—attending school, playing with friends, and enjoying a healthy childhood once again.

“This is more than a medical case—it is a message of hope,” said Dr. Dwivedi. “In immune thrombocytopenia, the body’s own immune system destroys its platelets. Our specialized approach in homeopathy offers not only symptom relief but addresses the patient’s complete physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing.” Conventional treatments for ITP, such as long-term steroid use, immunoglobulins, or bone marrow transplants, often come with limited efficacy and severe side effects. In contrast, Dr. Dwivedi’s patient-centered and scientifically grounded homeopathic protocols present a low-risk and sustainable alternative, especially in chronic and difficult-to-treat conditions.

Advertisement

Widely acclaimed as “Hope for the Bloodless”, Dr. Dwivedi is known for his pioneering work in treating aplastic anemia and promoting anemia awareness through homeopathy. His efforts are inspiring growing interest in integrating homeopathy into mainstream healthcare conversations, especially for conditions with limited conventional solutions.

The case of young Ayushmann has become a beacon for families seeking effective and gentle treatment paths, underscoring the potential of homeopathy not as an alternative, but as a serious and scientifically validated medical choice.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts