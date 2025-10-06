Hon. CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches Abhijat Marathi OTT - A Landmark Step for Regional Entertainment

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 6: In a defining moment for Marathi culture and digital entertainment, Hon. Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis officially launched Abhijat Marathi OTT, a free platform designed to showcase the richness of Marathi cinema, theatre, and music. The grand launch event was attended by Hon. Minister Uday Samant, cultural leader Kedar Joshi, and several dignitaries, marking a proud day for Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister's presence underlined the government's commitment to supporting regional language initiatives. While addressing the gathering, Hon. CM Devendra Fadnavis said:

"The launch of Abhijat Marathi OTT is not just about creating another app--it is about building a cultural bridge for the future. Marathi art and stories deserve to be celebrated on a global stage, and this initiative ensures exactly that."

The CM further highlighted that in today's digital-first world, such platforms are crucial to ensuring that the younger generation remains connected to their cultural roots. By making the app completely free of cost, the government and the creators behind Abhijat OTT are ensuring inclusivity and accessibility.

Hon. Minister Uday Samant praised the CM's vision, adding:

"This launch proves how serious our leadership is about preserving Marathi culture and giving it new wings in the digital era."

With the app now live across all platforms, users can access everything from classic Marathi films to modern web series and cultural programming. Supported strongly by the government and visionary leaders like Kedar Joshi, Abhijat Marathi OTT is being hailed as a turning point in regional entertainment, putting Marathi creativity firmly on the global map.

