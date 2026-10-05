Hon Hai crosses USD 30.7 billion monthly sales mark for 1st time in September

Taipei [Taiwan], October 5 (ANI): Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. reported on Monday that its monthly sales crossed the NT$1 trillion (Rs USD 30.7 billion) mark for the first time in September, according to a news report by Focus Taiwan. The milestone came primarily on the back of operational momentum across its cloud and networking division during the ongoing artificial intelligence era.

The Taiwan-based contract electronics manufacturing giant, known internationally as Foxconn, generated NT$ 1.15 trillion (Rs USD 31.50 billion) in consolidated sales for the month. The performance reflected a 38.42 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, alongside a 25.70 per cent sequential rise from August.

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The latest monthly sales smashed the previous record of NT$837.1 billion (Rs USD 25.7 billion) set in September 2025, Hon Hai said.

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On an annual basis, the company registered higher revenue from cloud and networking products, electronic components, and computing hardware. However, revenue from the smart consumer electronics segment stayed flat as higher retail pricing curtailed overall unit shipments.

Sequentially, consumer electronics showed notable improvement as foreign brands rolled out new flagship lines during the month. Industry analysts noted that Hon Hai, the primary assembler of iPhones, served as one of the chief beneficiaries following the market rollout of the iPhone 18 series by Apple Inc. in September.

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As per the news report, during the third quarter, consolidated revenue reached an all-time quarterly high of NT$3.03 trillion (Rs USD 93.1 billion). The figure marked a 47.12 per cent jump year-on-year and a 20.44 per cent rise quarter-on-quarter, with the group noting that all four of its primary operating divisions posted broad-based expansion.

Across the first nine months of the year, cumulative consolidated sales totalled NT$7.67 trillion (Rs USD 235.7 billion), up 39.53 per cent from the prior-year period.

Addressing prospects for the final stretch of the year, the company noted that seasonal manufacturing activity and demand linked to artificial intelligence deployments would help sustain operational volume.

Hon Hai said the current AI boom and traditional peak season in the global information and communications technology industry are expected to lend support to the company's performance in the fourth quarter, while it also urged investors to pay close attention to a fast-changing political and economic landscape which could affect demand.

The supplier currently accounts for more than 40 per cent of the global AI server supply chain.

At an investor conference held in mid-August, Hon Hai's rotating CEO Michael Chiang said AI rack shipments in 2026 are expected to more than double from 2025. (ANI)

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