Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri D. K. Shivakumar, launched 'Yuva Udyoga Sethu' at the Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 5: The second day of Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026 continued discussions on strengthening Karnataka's workforce ecosystem, bringing together government representatives, industry leaders, academia and skill development stakeholders to explore ways to align education with industry requirements and prepare young people for emerging employment opportunities.

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Held under the theme 'Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy', Day 2 witnessed the launch of Yuva Udyoga Setu, a digital employment platform of the Government of Karnataka, by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri D. K. Shivakumar. The day also featured the inauguration of the Expo Zone by Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka, providing organisations and industry stakeholders with a platform to present their initiatives, technologies and contributions to the skilling ecosystem.

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The launch ceremony was attended by Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka; Shri Priyank Kharge, Hon'ble Minister for Home, Information Technology and Biotechnology, and E-Governance, Government of Karnataka; Smt. Shivakantamma (Kanta) Naik, Chairperson, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and Karnataka Vocational Training & Skill Development Corporation; and Shri Subodh Yadav, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood.

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Expo Zone inaugurated to connect industry and the skill development ecosystem

Another key highlight of Day 2 was the inauguration of the Expo Zone by Dr. Sharanprakash R. Patil, Hon'ble Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Government of Karnataka.

The inauguration was attended by Smt. Shivakantamma (Kanta) Naik, Chairperson, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation and Karnataka Vocational Training & Skill Development Corporation; Shri Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Vision Group for Skill Development, Government of Karnataka; Shri Subodh Yadav, IAS, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood; and Dr. E. V. Ramana Reddy, IAS (R), Chairman, Karnataka Skill Development Authority.

The Expo Zone provides a platform for organisations, industry representatives, training institutions and other stakeholders to present their initiatives, technologies, training models and contributions to the skill development ecosystem. It enables participants to engage with organisations working across vocational education, workforce development and industry-led skilling.

Through its sessions, industry engagement and exhibition activities, Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026 continues to address the need for stronger collaboration between policymakers, employers and educational institutions. The discussions and initiatives on Day 2 reinforced the importance of building an inclusive, industry-aligned and future-ready workforce, while expanding opportunities for young people to access relevant skills and employment pathways.

Shri Subroto Bagchi calls for greater respect and recognition for skilled workers

Addressing the gathering during his session, Shri Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Vision Group for Skill Development, Government of Karnataka, spoke about the need to change societal attitudes towards vocational education and skilled professions, highlighting the importance of dignity, fair wages, inclusion and greater recognition for skilled workers.

Emphasising that skill development must receive the same respect as conventional academic education, Shri Bagchi said, "Whatever we may say, the first step is to respect the skilled worker. The second, we need to ensure that there are sustainable wages and not just minimum wages because you cannot respect the skilled worker unless the wages are right."

BV Naidu, Chairman, KDEM, said, “The Bengaluru Skill Summit provides an important platform for bringing together government, industry and academia to address Karnataka’s evolving workforce needs. With nearly 65% of the state’s population below 35 years and over 550 GCCs driving its digital economy, Karnataka has a significant talent advantage. The focus must now be on aligning skill development with industry requirements and connecting our young people with emerging employment opportunities. Through initiatives such as Beyond Bengaluru, KDEM is strengthening regional technology ecosystems and expanding industry opportunities.”

The second edition of Bengaluru Skill Summit 2026 is being held from 3–5 November 2026 at The Lalit Ashok, Bengaluru, under the theme 'Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy'. Organised by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood (SDEL), Government of Karnataka, and hosted by the Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC), in collaboration with the Karnataka Skill Development Authority (KSDA), the three-day summit brings together government, industry, academia and international stakeholders. Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) is the Knowledge Partner, Japan is the Country Partner, and Trescon manages the event.

About Bengaluru Skill Summit

Bengaluru Skill Summit is a platform led by the Government of Karnataka to bring together policymakers, industry, educational institutions and skill development stakeholders to discuss workforce development and the future of skills. The 2026 edition is being held under the theme 'Workforce 2030: Scale, Systems, Synergy'.

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